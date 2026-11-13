British man throws cocaine from Pattaya condo during police raid

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 9:27 AM
1 minute read
British man throws cocaine from Pattaya condo during police raid
Photo via CIB

A British man wanted on drug charges in the UK and his Thai girlfriend were arrested in Pattaya yesterday, November 12, after he allegedly threw a bag containing cocaine from a condominium balcony as police approached.

Christopher, a 30 year old British national, and his girlfriend Kingkan, a 25 year old Thai national, were detained at a condominium in Pattaya. Police estimated the seized drugs were worth more than 2 million baht.

The arrests followed a request from the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA), which had asked Thai police to locate Christopher in connection with drug trafficking allegations in Britain.

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Police arrested a British fugitive and his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya after recovering cocaine valued at more than 2 million baht.
Photo via CIB

He was wanted in the UK on conspiracy charges involving the supply of Class A drugs, including cocaine and methamphetamine, and the Class B drug ketamine.

Investigators from Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) traced Christopher to a condominium where he was staying with Kingkan.

After monitoring the property, officers approached the couple’s fifth-floor unit. Police said Christopher spotted them, ran towards the balcony and threw a shoulder bag over the edge.

Police arrested a British fugitive and his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya after recovering cocaine valued at more than 2 million baht.
Photo via CIB

Officers recovered the bag and found 408.4 grammes of powdered cocaine and 266.8 grammes of crystal cocaine, weighing a combined 675.2 grammes.

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The bag also contained equipment allegedly used to divide and package drugs for sale. Police seized 23 items in total during the operation.

Christopher and Kingkan were charged with jointly possessing Category 2 narcotics, namely cocaine, with intent to sell without authorisation, and with illegal drug use. Police also alleged that the drugs were intended for commercial distribution that could affect public safety.

Police arrested a British fugitive and his Thai girlfriend in Pattaya after recovering cocaine valued at more than 2 million baht.
Photo via CIB

Both suspects denied the charges and disputed ownership of the bag. Police maintained that witnesses and other evidence supported their account of Christopher throwing it from the balcony.

The couple and the seized evidence were subsequently transferred to investigators at Chon Buri Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 13, 2026, 9:27 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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