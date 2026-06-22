British man held after altercation with on Pattaya road

A British family engaged in a physical altercation with an Indian national and a Thai transwoman in Pattaya on Saturday, June 20, prompting more than 10 police officers to rush to the scene to restore order.

More than 10 officers were dispatched to the scene after a confrontation involving several foreign nationals, motorcycle taxi riders, delivery riders and a baht bus driver escalated into a street disturbance.

Video of the incident circulated widely on Thai social media over the weekend, raising concerns about public safety and Pattaya’s tourism image.

The altercation took place at around 3am near the Marine Plaza Hotel intersection on Pattaya Sai Song Road. Among those seen in the footage were a shirtless British man and an Indian national.

The 20 year old daughter of the British man later spoke to Thai media and said she had been celebrating her birthday with family members at a bar in southern Pattaya before the incident.

According to her account, an argument broke out between her family and a Thai transwoman at the venue. She alleged that the transwoman pulled her mother’s hair, prompting her to intervene.

The woman further claimed the Thai transwoman then struck her on the head with a glass bottle. She later showed reporters an injury to her head. The transwoman left the scene after the incident, and her family also departed shortly afterwards.

She said her father, who had consumed alcohol, became angry and began arguing with family members outside the venue.

While the family was gathered outside, the woman alleged that an Indian man approached and sexually harassed her by touching her inappropriately. The incident caused her father to become more agitated. He approached the accused Indian man and punched the Indian national, prompting nearby witnesses to intervene.

However, the situation escalated further when the British man became involved in additional physical confrontations with bystanders, including motorcycle taxi riders, food delivery riders and a baht bus driver.

Officers from Mueang Pattaya Police Station responded to the disturbance and spent more than 10 minutes bringing the situation under control. Police later took the British man into custody and transported him to the police station for questioning.

Channel 7 reported that the British man was charged with disorderly conduct while under the influence of alcohol. Under Section 378 of the Criminal Law, the offence carries a fine of up to 5,000 baht.

Police said they are conducting further questioning to determine the sequence of events and establish whether additional charges will be filed against any of those involved.