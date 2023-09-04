British man assaulted after provoking locals in Pattaya shop

The British man having his wounds treated | Photo courtesy of The Pattaya news

A severely drunk British man met a violent fate in Pattaya today when he was assaulted by a group of Thai men at a local convenience store. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, with the British man allegedly causing a disturbance that provoked the Thai men into retaliation.

According to the store owner, the British man, known as Elliott S., was highly disruptive, and his actions led to the altercation with the Thai men who were also present at the store.

The incident took place around 5:10am at a convenience shop situated in Soi Land Office, Nong Prue sub-district, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province. When the police, alongside news and emergency responders, arrived at the scene, they found the 35 year old British man in a state of heavy intoxication.

He was reportedly shouting and swearing at them, attempting to initiate fights. The authorities had to calm the man down before they could administer first aid for his injuries, which included cuts on his head and eyebrows, and a broken front tooth. Subsequently, he was rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

Euaamporn, the store owner and an eyewitness to the incident, stated that the British man had entered her shop, seemingly heavily drunk, intending to buy ice. He then positioned himself at the front of the shop, near a group of Thai men who were consuming alcohol.

For reasons not yet clear, the British man began to persistently disturb the men, which eventually led to them attacking him. Euaamporn noted that she had previously advised the foreigner to leave the men alone and head home, but her advice was not heeded.

Pattaya police have since arrested the suspects involved in the assault. The individuals, Apichai Prawe and Denchai Khanteetao, both 28 years old, were apprehended at their rental room in Pattaya. The police were able to locate them through CCTV footage obtained from the convenience store.

Upon arrest, the Thai men confessed to the assault, stating that they were provoked by the victim’s disruptive behaviour and persistent harassment, even after they had asked him to leave them alone. Additionally, they claimed that the British man had made inappropriate remarks towards one of their girlfriends, which further escalated the situation. However, they maintained that they did not use any weapons during the assault.

The victim is currently under intensive medical care due to his injuries, which include internal bleeding in the skull. The suspects are in police custody and will face charges for their actions.

