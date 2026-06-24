British acid attack suspect claims he acts in self-defence

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 3:39 PM
50 2 minutes read
British acid attack suspect claims he acts in self-defence | Thaiger
Photo via Amarin TV

A British man, who was arrested today, June 24, for an acid attack on a female worker of an apartment in Pattaya, claimed he acted in self-defence as the victim threatened him with a knife.

The acid attack took place at around 8.40pm yesterday, June 23, at Porn House Apartment in Soi Arunothai 2, Pattaya. The victim, 43 year old Wilawan, sustained burns to her face, chest and shoulders and remains under medical care at Chon Buri Hospital.

The suspect, who was later identified as a 40 year old British national Richard, was detained in Soi Chaloemphrakiat 19 following a tip-off. Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers were alerted by a media team who had been informed by a local motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist shared with the media that he saw a foreign man matching the description of the suspect arguing with a Thai woman in a restaurant in Chaloemphrakiat 19.

Thai woman suffers acid attack by British man
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวคนชล

According to the victim’s colleague, the British man had previously visited the apartment despite not being a resident. He had walked through multiple floors and knocked on doors, causing concern among residents.

On the day of the incident, Wilawan confronted the foreign man and asked him to leave, leading to the violent assault.

A resident, 33 year old Rose, told Amarin TV that she assisted in communicating with the suspect before hearing Wilawan screamed in pain shortly afterwards.

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Thai woman suffers acid attack by foreign man
Photo via Facebook/ หนังสือพิมพ์ตำรวจไทย๒๕๖๐

During questioning, Richard told officers he had gone to the apartment to look for his girlfriend, 38 year old Supranee, and her transgender friend. He alleged they had taken his passport, preventing him from returning to the UK.

The British suspect claimed he knocked on doors while searching for them and said the victim confronted him and threatened him with a knife.

The foreign man said that he grabbed a glass found at the scene and thrown a liquid at the victim in response. He claimed that he did not realise what the liquid was, believing it to be water or a cleaning product.

British man arrested for acid attack in Pattaya
Photo via Amarin TV

Supranee denied the passport stealing allegation, saying she had found the passport after it was lost and kept it for him. She also told police she and her friend had previously stayed at the apartment and had avoided the man due to his prior aggressive behaviour.

Police reported that the British suspect had overstayed his visa, which expired in February. Officers said legal action for the overstay is being prepared.

For the acid attack case, police are awaiting a formal complaint from the victim’s family before proceeding further with charges.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 24, 2026, 3:39 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.