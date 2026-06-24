British acid attack suspect claims he acts in self-defence

A British man, who was arrested today, June 24, for an acid attack on a female worker of an apartment in Pattaya, claimed he acted in self-defence as the victim threatened him with a knife.

The acid attack took place at around 8.40pm yesterday, June 23, at Porn House Apartment in Soi Arunothai 2, Pattaya. The victim, 43 year old Wilawan, sustained burns to her face, chest and shoulders and remains under medical care at Chon Buri Hospital.

The suspect, who was later identified as a 40 year old British national Richard, was detained in Soi Chaloemphrakiat 19 following a tip-off. Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers were alerted by a media team who had been informed by a local motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist shared with the media that he saw a foreign man matching the description of the suspect arguing with a Thai woman in a restaurant in Chaloemphrakiat 19.

According to the victim’s colleague, the British man had previously visited the apartment despite not being a resident. He had walked through multiple floors and knocked on doors, causing concern among residents.

On the day of the incident, Wilawan confronted the foreign man and asked him to leave, leading to the violent assault.

A resident, 33 year old Rose, told Amarin TV that she assisted in communicating with the suspect before hearing Wilawan screamed in pain shortly afterwards.

During questioning, Richard told officers he had gone to the apartment to look for his girlfriend, 38 year old Supranee, and her transgender friend. He alleged they had taken his passport, preventing him from returning to the UK.

The British suspect claimed he knocked on doors while searching for them and said the victim confronted him and threatened him with a knife.

The foreign man said that he grabbed a glass found at the scene and thrown a liquid at the victim in response. He claimed that he did not realise what the liquid was, believing it to be water or a cleaning product.

Supranee denied the passport stealing allegation, saying she had found the passport after it was lost and kept it for him. She also told police she and her friend had previously stayed at the apartment and had avoided the man due to his prior aggressive behaviour.

Police reported that the British suspect had overstayed his visa, which expired in February. Officers said legal action for the overstay is being prepared.

For the acid attack case, police are awaiting a formal complaint from the victim’s family before proceeding further with charges.