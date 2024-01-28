British BASE jumper dies in Pattaya condo plunge

Picture courtesy of 77kaoded

A tragic incident unfolded yesterday evening at a Pattaya condominium when a 33-year-old British national was killed in a BASE-jumping accident. At around 7.30pm, local authorities were alerted to a body that had fallen from a great height, landing amidst the condominium’s lush foliage before hitting the ground. The accident occurred in the Nong Prue subdistrict of Bang Lamung, Chon Buri province.

At the scene, police, along with Pattaya City tourist police and Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Foundation rescuers, discovered Nathan Odinson’s lifeless body on the ground, his unopened parachute still attached. Witnesses residing in the condominium were visibly shaken as they recounted hearing a loud crash they initially thought was a tree branch breaking. It was only when a woman screamed upon discovery that residents realised the grim reality of a human body plummeting to a fatal end, reported KhaoSod.

Further investigation revealed that Odinson had secretly accessed the condominium, parking his vehicle outside and waiting for an opportune moment to slip in undetected. He intended to leap from the 29th floor while his friend captured the stunt on video, apparently for content creation purposes. However, the parachute malfunctioned and failed to deploy, leading to his untimely death. Odinson was reportedly familiar with the building, having successfully jumped from it several times before this fatal incident.

The initial examination by Deputy Investigator Kamolporn Nadee of the Bang Lamung police station found no signs of foul play. Authorities are now questioning Odinson’s friend, who was filming the jump, reviewing CCTV footage, and coordinating with the Chon Buri Provincial Forensic Evidence Department to compile a comprehensive report on the case.

