Brit in Pattaya crash as car catches fire, red-light run alleged

A car carrying a British man overturned and briefly caught fire following a crash at a Pattaya intersection early today, October 26, leaving at least two people injured. Police are investigating witness claims that the vehicle ran a red light before the crash.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Pattaya rescue centre received the emergency call at approximately 2am, reporting a collision at the South Pattaya intersection on Sukhumvit Road, on the Bangkok-bound side.

Rescue workers and Pattaya City Police arrived to find a badly damaged bronze MG lying on its side. The car had briefly caught fire following the collision.

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A white Honda City was found approximately 30 metres away, having reportedly been pushed across the junction by the force of the collision.

The Honda driver, identified as 38 year old Warut, suffered a broken right arm and an injury near his right eye. One of the foreign occupants of the MG was also reported injured, with abrasions and chest discomfort.

A witness told reporters that the MG had been travelling along Sukhumvit Road from Sattahip towards Bangkok when it allegedly passed through a red light and struck the Honda, which was crossing towards South Pattaya Road.

Another witness, 42 year old Suwat Salangam, said he heard the collision from his home and rushed outside to help.

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Suwat joined several bystanders in breaking the damaged car’s windows to free its occupants after noticing sparks and flames.

He said the group managed to extinguish the small fire before rescuers arrived, preventing it from spreading further. Rescue workers provided first aid to the injured before they were taken to hospital.

Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage from the intersection to determine the sequence of events and whether either driver violated traffic regulations. The reported red-light violation has not yet been confirmed.

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