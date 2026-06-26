Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 26, 2026, 9:48 AM
165 1 minute read
Brit falls to death from Jomtien condo while painting balcony | Thaiger
Photo via Khaosod

A 77 year old British man died yesterday, June 25, after falling from the eighth floor of a condo in Na Jomtien, Sattahip district, Chon Buri, while painting his balcony. Police found no signs of a struggle or anything unusual inside his room.

Na Jomtien police were notified at 7pm and attended the scene alongside the Sattahip rescue unit. Officers found the deceased in the condominium’s car park with fractures to multiple parts of his body. The area was cordoned off to allow evidence collection.

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, told police that the man regularly carried out repairs and decorating work in his unit himself. The neighbour said he had been seen painting his balcony shortly before the fatal fall.

Officers photographed the scene and examined the man’s eighth-floor unit. No signs of a struggle or anything out of the ordinary were found inside the room.

Police said they would gather further evidence and contact the next of kin before transferring the body to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at the Police Hospital in Bangkok.

In a similar story, earlier January this year, a 74 year old British man died after falling from a condominium in Pattaya. The man, who suffered from paralysis and relied on a caretaker for daily support, was found by another resident in the passageway surrounding the building.

His room showed no signs of theft or struggle, and his body was transferred to the Police Hospital in Bangkok for a post-mortem examination.

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: June 26, 2026, 9:48 AM
165 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.