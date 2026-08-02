Body found floating in Pattaya canal

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 2, 2026, 12:45 PM
1 minute read
Body found floating in Pattaya canal | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Rescue workers pulled an unidentified man’s body from a canal in east Pattaya on July 31, and police are now working to identify him and determine his cause of death.

Sawang Boriboon Pattaya rescue workers received a report at 12.30pm on July 31 of a body floating in a canal on Soi Chaiyaporn Withi 1.

Rescue teams worked with an investigator from Banglamung Police Station and forensic officers from Chon Buri to examine the scene. Police identified the victim only as a Thai man. His body was found floating face down near the canal bank, wearing black shorts and a long sleeved Guard Pattaya uniform shirt.

A rope was found around his neck, and his body had begun to swell, suggesting he had likely been in the water for at least two days. Police found no identification documents or valuables on him.

Boonkert Duangwilai, 34 year old local resident, was working nearby when he heard people shouting for help after spotting something floating in the canal. He ran 200 to 300 metres along the waterway before entering the water and pulling the rope, only to discover it was attached to the body.

Police photographed and documented the scene before sending the body for a post mortem examination to confirm the cause of death and the man’s identity.

Banglamung Police Station is asking anyone with a missing relative, or information that could help identify the man, to come forward, reported Pattaya Mail.

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Body found floating in Pattaya canal | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In another separate incident, two Thai men have confessed to killing two Russian siblings who vanished in Pattaya on July 28. Police arrested 43 year old Thana Kirdthong and 39 year old Thongchai Srinin in Sa Kaeo province on July 31 as the pair allegedly tried to leave the country. Investigators said Thongchai told police that Thana shot both siblings, 22 year old Diana Nazimova and 17 year old Roman Nazimova, before burying their bodies near Khao Chi Chan, Sattahip district. Thana later confessed, saying he shot Roman and fatally assaulted Diana, denying sexual assault. He said the motive was stealing their motorcycle.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: August 2, 2026, 12:45 PM
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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.