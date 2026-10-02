Cleanup continues as large amounts of debris remain on Bang Saen Beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 2, 2026, 11:18 AM
1 minute read
Cleanup continues as large amounts of debris remain on Bang Saen Beach
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

Saensuk Municipality officials are clearing Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri province after tonnes of rubbish washed ashore on October 1 following flooding in the area.

Images showing the beach covered in rubbish were shared by several news agencies and social media users on October 1. Some of the waste was also seen floating offshore, preventing beachgoers from swimming or enjoying the view.

Teerapong Laosikoo, a 35 year old resident, told DailyNews that floating debris commonly appears during this season, but the amount found this time was significantly higher than usual. He suspected the rubbish had been carried from the Bang Pakong River.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nanphat Limwuttipong, a 50 year old woman who sells clothes from a stall near the beach, said the monsoon season and flooding in several areas may have contributed to the large volume of rubbish washing ashore.

Bang Saen Beach rubbish
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

According to Nanphat, Saensuk Municipality officials began cleaning the beach at 5am and continued until the afternoon on October 1. However, they were unable to restore the beach to its usual condition because of the amount of debris.

Nanphat maintained that the seawater remained safe for swimming and encouraged tourists to visit Bang Saen Beach.

Following the circulation of the images, municipality officials deployed tractors and six-wheel lorries to remove the rubbish. Media reports said the cleanup team could collect around one tonne of waste per day, with plastic bottles and bags accounting for most of the debris.

Related Articles
ADVERTISEMENT
Bang Saen Beach after flood
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

The municipality has not announced how long the cleanup is expected to take, and no part of the beach has been closed.

Visitors planning to travel to Bang Saen Beach this weekend should expect to see machinery operating on the sand. Checking the Saensuk Municipality’s official social media page before travelling may help visitors find updates on the cleanup and the areas where crews are working.

Clean up rubbish on Bang Saen Beach
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวเด็ดชลบุรี เพชฌฆาตข่าว

Similar news

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: October 2, 2026, 11:18 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

Tags
Latest Thailand News
More than 100 Thai, foreign volunteers join Bangkok flood relief effort Bangkok News

More than 100 Thai, foreign volunteers join Bangkok flood relief effort

18 minutes ago
3 foreigners held over public nuisance after party and fire on Phuket road Phuket News

3 foreigners held over public nuisance after party and fire on Phuket road

50 minutes ago
Motorcycle bomb explodes outside Narathiwat petrol station Crime News

Motorcycle bomb explodes outside Narathiwat petrol station

56 minutes ago
Myanmar construction worker dies after earth collapses at Bangkok worksite Bangkok News

Myanmar construction worker dies after earth collapses at Bangkok worksite

2 hours ago
Three small earthquakes shake Chiang Mai within hours Chiang Mai News

Three small earthquakes shake Chiang Mai within hours

2 hours ago
Thailand weather today, 2 October: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 2 October: thundershowers in 34 provinces, Bangkok showers

5 hours ago
3 injured as elderly driver crashes electric SUV into Yaowarat shrine Bangkok News

3 injured as elderly driver crashes electric SUV into Yaowarat shrine

17 hours ago
Rare hailstorm stuns Bangkok residents on October 1 Bangkok News

Rare hailstorm stuns Bangkok residents on October 1

18 hours ago
Thailand revokes Israeli man&#8217;s Thai citizenship over passport findings Thailand News

Thailand revokes Israeli man’s Thai citizenship over passport findings

19 hours ago
Chadchart says flood relief continues despite public criticism Bangkok News

Chadchart says flood relief continues despite public criticism

19 hours ago
AirAsia returns to Suvarnabhumi Airport with 3 domestic routes Aviation News

AirAsia returns to Suvarnabhumi Airport with 3 domestic routes

19 hours ago
Maya Bay reopens after two-month conservation closure Krabi News

Maya Bay reopens after two-month conservation closure

20 hours ago
Foreign man accused of attacking Phuket tuk tuk driver over fare Phuket News

Foreign man accused of attacking Phuket tuk tuk driver over fare

20 hours ago
Hua Hin-U-Tapao flights begin October 23 with EZY Airlines Thailand News

Hua Hin-U-Tapao flights begin October 23 with EZY Airlines

20 hours ago
Pathum Thani police arrest 2 over stolen flood rescue boat Thailand News

Pathum Thani police arrest 2 over stolen flood rescue boat

21 hours ago
PM responds to criticism over cash handouts during flood visit Bangkok News

PM responds to criticism over cash handouts during flood visit

21 hours ago
Courtyard by Marriott Phuket unveils festive season 2026 dining Things To Do

Courtyard by Marriott Phuket unveils festive season 2026 dining

22 hours ago
Erik Brown dies, remembered for 2018 Thai cave rescue Thailand News

Erik Brown dies, remembered for 2018 Thai cave rescue

22 hours ago
PM Anutin faces criticism as home stays dry amid nearby floods Thailand News

PM Anutin faces criticism as home stays dry amid nearby floods

22 hours ago
Chabad House Phuket financial checks find no irregularities Phuket News

Chabad House Phuket financial checks find no irregularities

24 hours ago
Searchers find body of 12 year old boy swept away in Sa Kaeo floods Thailand News

Searchers find body of 12 year old boy swept away in Sa Kaeo floods

1 day ago
Pattaya prosecutors indict 2 in Russian siblings murder case Pattaya News

Pattaya prosecutors indict 2 in Russian siblings murder case

1 day ago
Koh Larn plankton bloom turns sea green after heavy rain in Pattaya Pattaya News

Koh Larn plankton bloom turns sea green after heavy rain in Pattaya

1 day ago
Thailand weather today, 1 October: thundershowers in 29 provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather today, 1 October: thundershowers in 29 provinces

1 day ago
Phuket shop owner alleges 2 foreign women fake missing change before assault Phuket News

Phuket shop owner alleges 2 foreign women fake missing change before assault

2 days ago
Back to top button
Next articleIranian DJ seeks police help after losing essential gear in Pattaya