Cleanup continues as large amounts of debris remain on Bang Saen Beach

Saensuk Municipality officials are clearing Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri province after tonnes of rubbish washed ashore on October 1 following flooding in the area.

Images showing the beach covered in rubbish were shared by several news agencies and social media users on October 1. Some of the waste was also seen floating offshore, preventing beachgoers from swimming or enjoying the view.

Teerapong Laosikoo, a 35 year old resident, told DailyNews that floating debris commonly appears during this season, but the amount found this time was significantly higher than usual. He suspected the rubbish had been carried from the Bang Pakong River.

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Nanphat Limwuttipong, a 50 year old woman who sells clothes from a stall near the beach, said the monsoon season and flooding in several areas may have contributed to the large volume of rubbish washing ashore.

According to Nanphat, Saensuk Municipality officials began cleaning the beach at 5am and continued until the afternoon on October 1. However, they were unable to restore the beach to its usual condition because of the amount of debris.

Nanphat maintained that the seawater remained safe for swimming and encouraged tourists to visit Bang Saen Beach.

Following the circulation of the images, municipality officials deployed tractors and six-wheel lorries to remove the rubbish. Media reports said the cleanup team could collect around one tonne of waste per day, with plastic bottles and bags accounting for most of the debris.

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The municipality has not announced how long the cleanup is expected to take, and no part of the beach has been closed.

Visitors planning to travel to Bang Saen Beach this weekend should expect to see machinery operating on the sand. Checking the Saensuk Municipality’s official social media page before travelling may help visitors find updates on the cleanup and the areas where crews are working.

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