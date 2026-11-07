Bang Lamung police station fire in Pattaya burns case files

Photo courtesy of Thairath

A Bang Lamung police station fire on the evening of yesterday, November 6, badly damaged two investigators’ offices on the second floor of the station in Naklua, north Pattaya, burning case files and four notebook computers. Chon Buri’s police commander said a plug left in a socket was the suspected cause, and forensic officers are working to confirm it.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, according to The Pattaya News. The ground floor was not affected, so Bang Lamung Police Station went on serving the public as normal once the fire was out.

The fire hit two offices, one used by four investigators and the other by three. Inside them, four notebook computers, case files and supporting case documents suffered heavy damage, heat scorched part of the corridor outside, and the electrical wiring was damaged across almost the whole second floor.

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Police Major General Chatree Suksiri, commander of Chon Buri Provincial Police, visited the station at about 8pm, Thairath reported. Officers from Forensic Police Division 2 Chon Buri spent more than an hour gathering evidence to find where and how the fire began.

Chatree said early indications pointed to a plug that had been left plugged in, though police have not yet released the forensic findings.

Chatree said he was not worried about the damaged files, because parts of them could still be verified and some of the case material was also stored on computers. Police have not said which cases the burnt files belonged to or how many were affected.

The station is not the first police building in Chon Buri to lose a floor to fire in recent years. In February 2023, a blaze that started on the second floor gutted the Provincial Police Training Center Region 2 in Chon Buri, and police said a short circuit was the presumed cause while they waited for a forensic examination.

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