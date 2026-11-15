Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Pattaya firefighters caught a female python more than 5 metres long in an abandoned pond in Nong Prue yesterday evening, November 14, after a backhoe driver churned the water with his bucket to drive it out of the reeds. The driver told the team that two or three more large pythons were living in the same pond.

A 30 year old landowner called Pattaya City firefighters at about 6pm, local time, after the reticulated python appeared while a backhoe she had hired was digging into the pond to level the ground for growing vegetables. Her plot, on Soi Kor Phai 9 in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, covers more than 2 rai, with a pond about 30 metres wide and 100 metres long at its centre.

Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

She told the team the snake’s body was as thick as a person’s calf, but by the time firefighters arrived it had dived underwater and hidden in a clump of reeds in the middle of the pond, and a search lasting more than 30 minutes failed to find it.

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Firefighters then asked the driver to make waves with the bucket, which pushed the python to the edge of the pond, where several officers together hauled the heavy animal onto the bank. They found it weighed more than 30 kilogrammes and had minor abrasions, and they later released it into the wild in an area far from homes.

Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod
Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Similarly, in September last year, Pattaya City disaster prevention officers freed a python of more than 3 metres that had become stuck in a fence on a city footpath and released it into a natural habitat.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: November 15, 2026, 10:00 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.
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