Backhoe churns pond to flush out 5-metre python in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Pattaya firefighters caught a female python more than 5 metres long in an abandoned pond in Nong Prue yesterday evening, November 14, after a backhoe driver churned the water with his bucket to drive it out of the reeds. The driver told the team that two or three more large pythons were living in the same pond.

A 30 year old landowner called Pattaya City firefighters at about 6pm, local time, after the reticulated python appeared while a backhoe she had hired was digging into the pond to level the ground for growing vegetables. Her plot, on Soi Kor Phai 9 in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, covers more than 2 rai, with a pond about 30 metres wide and 100 metres long at its centre.

She told the team the snake’s body was as thick as a person’s calf, but by the time firefighters arrived it had dived underwater and hidden in a clump of reeds in the middle of the pond, and a search lasting more than 30 minutes failed to find it.

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Firefighters then asked the driver to make waves with the bucket, which pushed the python to the edge of the pond, where several officers together hauled the heavy animal onto the bank. They found it weighed more than 30 kilogrammes and had minor abrasions, and they later released it into the wild in an area far from homes.

Similarly, in September last year, Pattaya City disaster prevention officers freed a python of more than 3 metres that had become stuck in a fence on a city footpath and released it into a natural habitat.

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