Australian tourist disrupts Pattaya temple, allegedly under cannabis influence

Picture courtesy of รักสยาม นิวส์

The peace of a local Buddhist temple, Wat Chai, in South Pattaya, was abruptly shattered yesterday morning as a seemingly agitated tourist from Australia entered the sacred space, purportedly under the influence of cannabis, and started to wreck the sanctuary.

Wat Chai, also known as Wat Chai Mongkol Royal Monastery, situated in South Pattaya’s Banglamung district, Chon Buri was buzzing with monks at around 6:20am yesterday when the visitor in question, an Australian identified as Jason Bradley Scott, 55 years old, arrived on a motorbike taxi. Finding most of the monks in the restrooms and prayer halls, Scott exploited the opportunity to quietly slip into one of the chapels. What followed was a rampage that resulted in the desecration of the hallowed site, including the destruction of precious ivory tusks.

Phra Maha Watajak, a resident monk at the temple, was drawn to the chapel by the unusual noise. However, Scott had already started making a speedy exit. In his rush, Scott tumbled down a flight of stairs and was immobilised by minor injuries, thus thwarting his attempted escape.

“He darted out of the chapel as quickly as he had entered,” said Phra Maha Watajak in a recounting of the incident. “But in his hurry, he lost grip on one of the stairs and slipped.”

Surrounded by temple followers, Scott was visibly impaired. Recognising this, and faced with Scott’s manifestations of erratic behaviour, the temple authorities promptly decided to call the police and emergency responders for assistance. However, the police’s attempts to transport Scott in the ambulance were met with substantial resistance as he refused to cooperate and verbally berated the rescue team, causing a scene within the otherwise serene environment of the temple, reported The Pattaya News.

Police were eventually successful in transporting the hostile tourist to the hospital, where law enforcement described his condition as “extremely uncooperative.”

After assessing the damage, Phra Maha Watajak said, “We plan to file a police report to initiate legal proceedings against the man.” Additionally, despite Thai media reports suggesting that the Australian was possibly under the influence of cannabis, the police have stated that they are yet to confirm this and would be conducting further investigations.

Follow us on :













“Although it has been reported that he was under the influence of cannabis, we have not yet found any concrete evidence to support this claim,” stated the police.

While the disturbance has caused much shock and distress within the temple community, the full extent of the damage caused by Scott’s rampage is yet to be ascertained.