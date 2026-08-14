Pattaya bar owner calls police over Aussie’s unpaid 32,540 baht bill

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 14, 2026, 10:26 AM
1 minute read
Pattaya bar owner calls police over Aussie’s unpaid 32,540 baht bill | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

Pattaya police officers became mediators after a Thai bar owner accused an Australian tourist of drinking for over 13 hours and refusing to pay a bill costing 32,540 baht, or around US$980.

The 46 year old Thai woman, Meeliya, who owns a bar in the Soi Bua Khao in Pattaya, and her staff brought the Australian customer, 53 year old Thomson, to the Mueang Pattaya Police Station at about 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 12, over the unpaid drinks.

Staff told police the Australian man had arrived at the bar around 8am, before opening time, and asked to be served. Meeliya and her staff decided to open the bar specifically for him, as he was a regular customer and had previously paid without issue.

While drinking, Thomson took a liking to several female staff and bought drinks for those he favoured. He also rang the bar bell to stand rounds for the staff, which drew a large number of them to join him.

Pattaya bar owner brings Australian to police over unpaid bill
Photo via The Pattaya News

According to the staff, he later grew close to one female employee and asked her to go out with him. When she declined, he reportedly became displeased and refused to pay for the drinks.

The bar owner asked the Australian man to settle the full amount, explaining that the total was not for his own drinks alone but also for the rounds he had bought for staff throughout the day. The owner said the bill came to 32,540 baht.

Meeliya said the bar had opened at 8am to serve him and continued for about 13 hours until around 9pm, and that it also carried the cost of the drinks and the staff wages.

Related Articles
Australian man refuses to pay bill at Pattaya bar
Photo via The Pattaya News

Meeliya said they could not reach an agreement, so she and her staff took the foreign man to the police station to ask officers to help mediate.

Investigators encouraged both sides to talk. The bar owner insisted on a total of 32,540 baht, but Thomson claimed that the charges did not amount to that figure and refused to pay the requested sum.

Officers reported that they would examine the details of the bill and the accounts from both sides before proceeding further.

Latest Thailand News
Tourist criticised after climbing Chiang Mai ancient wall for photos | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Tourist criticised after climbing Chiang Mai ancient wall for photos

2 minutes ago
Google brings back blinking notification light on new Pixel 11 Pro | Thaiger Technology News

Google brings back blinking notification light on new Pixel 11 Pro

12 minutes ago
Pattaya bar owner calls police over Aussie&#8217;s unpaid 32,540 baht bill | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya bar owner calls police over Aussie’s unpaid 32,540 baht bill

36 minutes ago
Thailand talks child safety with Roblox, eyes Digital ID checks | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand talks child safety with Roblox, eyes Digital ID checks

49 minutes ago
Search continues for French family missing on Koh Samui | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Search continues for French family missing on Koh Samui

1 hour ago
Seven teens detained over attack on Japanese tourist in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Seven teens detained over attack on Japanese tourist in Bangkok

1 hour ago
Air India expands pilot drug testing after marijuana result | Thaiger Phuket Travel

Air India expands pilot drug testing after marijuana result

2 hours ago
Thai teenagers attack and rob Japanese man near Makkasan Airport Rail Link | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai teenagers attack and rob Japanese man near Makkasan Airport Rail Link

17 hours ago
Who is Blue Pongtiwat? The rising Thai star linked to BLACKPINK&#8217;s Lisa, explained | Thaiger Entertainment

Who is Blue Pongtiwat? The rising Thai star linked to BLACKPINK’s Lisa, explained

18 hours ago
Thailand studies US drone manufacturing project amid public concerns | Thaiger Politics News

Thailand studies US drone manufacturing project amid public concerns

19 hours ago
Nakhon Ratchasima shooting follows motorcycle theft accusation | Thaiger Thailand News

Nakhon Ratchasima shooting follows motorcycle theft accusation

19 hours ago
Immigration officers allegedly extort Chinese residents with fake donation campaign | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Immigration officers allegedly extort Chinese residents with fake donation campaign

20 hours ago
Missing Chinese woman&#8217;s claimed return fuels doubt in Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Missing Chinese woman’s claimed return fuels doubt in Thailand

20 hours ago
Hat Yai noodle vendor, 90, cares for wife alone, gains online support | Thaiger Thailand News

Hat Yai noodle vendor, 90, cares for wife alone, gains online support

21 hours ago
Air force sergeant admits drugging 3 wives, secretly filming them | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Air force sergeant admits drugging 3 wives, secretly filming them

21 hours ago
Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand denies plan to leverage US military ties in tariff dispute

22 hours ago
Japanese tourist attacked and robbed by group of teenagers near Bangkok&#8217;s Makkasan station | Thaiger Bangkok News

Japanese tourist attacked and robbed by group of teenagers near Bangkok’s Makkasan station

23 hours ago
Bangkok taxi driver and rescuers fight on MRT station after road dispute | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok taxi driver and rescuers fight on MRT station after road dispute

23 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 14 to 16) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (August 14 to 16)

23 hours ago
Thailand pushes default child safety settings on new phones | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand pushes default child safety settings on new phones

24 hours ago
French tourists claim cannabis smuggling gang use free holidays in Thailand to trick them | Thaiger Crime News

French tourists claim cannabis smuggling gang use free holidays in Thailand to trick them

1 day ago
38th death reported in Bangkok nightclub fire, with 13 others remaining in treatment | Thaiger Bangkok News

38th death reported in Bangkok nightclub fire, with 13 others remaining in treatment

1 day ago
Toyota Thailand executive urges stronger EV policy amid Indonesia bid | Thaiger Automotive

Toyota Thailand executive urges stronger EV policy amid Indonesia bid

1 day ago
PM warns Thailand firearm licences do not cover politicians | Thaiger Bangkok News

PM warns Thailand firearm licences do not cover politicians

2 days ago
Old photo, not new attack, police clear Phuket lion cafe | Thaiger Phuket News

Old photo, not new attack, police clear Phuket lion cafe

2 days ago
Pattaya News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: August 14, 2026, 10:26 AM
1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.