Aussie accused in Pattaya teen suitcase murder case nears trial

Thai police have revealed that a Pattaya teenager found dead inside a suitcase in June died from suffocation caused by a brain injury, as the investigation into her alleged murder by an Australian man nears completion.

“The autopsy report said that Cake had a brain injury and she suffocated. She had no other injuries,” Pattaya City Police Station Superintendent Colonel Anek Srathongyoo told the ABC in an exclusive interview.

The victim, 17 year old Tunchanok Donhomla, known as Cake, disappeared after being seen on CCTV entering a condominium near Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach with a foreign man in the early hours of June 25.

Her body was discovered two days later inside a suitcase dumped near railway tracks in the Chaiyaphruek area of Pattaya, a short drive from the man’s accommodation. Police said DNA collected from the accused, 45 year old Australian national Simon Carman, matched DNA found on the victim’s body.

Carman was arrested at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on June 27, just minutes before he was due to board a flight home, after CCTV allegedly showed him moving a suitcase by motorcycle on the night Tunchanok went missing.

Colonel Anek said investigators expect to conclude their work by Friday, August 21, and hand the file to prosecutors, who will then have until September 18 to formally indict Carman.

“I think we have collected 100% of the evidence. Once it is brought before the court, the court can consider imposing a sentence quickly.”

Carman has been charged with four offences, including murder, moving a body, and taking a minor for sexual purposes, with murder carrying the death penalty or life imprisonment under Thai law. He denies killing Tunchanok and has told police he acted in self-defence, alleging she threatened him with a knife.

Police said the pair had argued over money, though officers declined to give further detail. According to Thai media reports, Carman said the two agreed on a payment of 1,000 baht (US$30) but argued after he offered 500 baht (US$15) instead.

Tunchanok’s father, Thongchai Donhomla, said he was relieved to hear of the progress in the case. “I don’t ask for much. I just hope my child gets the justice she deserves,” he said.

Her aunt, Mee Boonsert, said she wanted to see the death penalty applied if Carman is found guilty.

Carman remains in custody at Pattaya Remand Prison, where he shares a cell with at least 60 other inmates and is the only Australian national held there, according to the prison’s commander. He has received no visitors aside from Australian embassy staff. A court date has not yet been set.