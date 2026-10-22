Pattaya’s blue taxi vests face U-turn after just six days

Pattaya motorcycle taxi vests could return to their familiar orange colour just six days after the introduction of blue uniforms, following an intervention reportedly ordered by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul over safety concerns.

Chon Buri MP Yodchai Peungporn, of the People’s Party, said today, October 22, that he discussed the controversial change with Anutin after a Parliamentary sitting yesterday, October 21.

Speaking on the Inside Thailand programme, Yodchai said he raised concerns about the visibility and safety of the dark blue vests, as well as criticism that they did not meet widely accepted safety practices.

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According to Matichon, Yodchai said Anutin responded that he knew nothing about the change before agreeing that the blue uniforms could pose safety concerns. The prime minister then reportedly instructed officials to restore the original orange colour.

Yodchai also informed Anutin that drivers had been required to pay 550 baht each for their new vests. He said the prime minister appeared surprised to learn that drivers were paying out of their own pockets and promised to consider how the resulting expenses should be addressed.

Approximately 5,000 vests were involved in the scheme, with nearly half already purchased, according to the MP.

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He explained that local businesses had been contracted to produce the uniforms, although drivers were not required to buy them from a particular shop. Yodchai said he did not know which private company was responsible for the production arrangements.

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Some drivers have already returned to wearing their original orange vests, but there has been no official announcement setting out when the blue-vest policy will be cancelled or how the change will be implemented.

The reported reversal comes less than a week after Bang Lamung district officials launched the new blue-vest scheme on October 16.

The change was intended to give Pattaya’s motorcycle taxis a distinctive identity reflecting the seaside destination and make registered drivers easier to identify.

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Officials said the uniforms would display drivers’ registered stands and identification cards. The wider scheme covered 5,281 drivers at 564 motorcycle taxi stands across Bang Lamung district.

However, the decision quickly attracted criticism from drivers who questioned whether the darker uniforms were sufficiently visible, particularly at night.

Some drivers also complained that tourists were unfamiliar with the new colour and struggled to recognise them as legitimate motorcycle taxis.

On October 20, several drivers said the change had affected their earnings, although they also acknowledged growing competition from ride-hailing applications.

Yodchai had previously questioned why an earlier proposal for reflective light blue vests was changed to dark blue, calling for an explanation of the safety considerations and additional costs.

While Anutin has reportedly agreed to restore orange uniforms, the future of the Pattaya motorcycle taxi vests scheme remains uncertain until the government confirms the cancellation and any arrangements for drivers who have already paid.