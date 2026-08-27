Anonymous donor gives ฿100m to Pattaya hospital for new patient building
An unnamed benefactor has donated 100 million baht to Pattaya Patmakhun Hospital. The money will fund a six-storey premium outpatient and inpatient building with 4,350 square metres of usable space.
Pattaya Patmakhun Hospital in Chon Buri has received a 100 million baht donation from a benefactor who asked to remain anonymous. The money is earmarked for a major expansion of patient services.
The hospital announced the donation on its official Facebook page. It said the funds will be used to construct a new six-storey building for outpatient and inpatient services.
The planned facility will provide approximately 4,350 square metres of usable space. This will increase the hospital’s capacity to accommodate patients and expand medical services.
Hospital director Dr Wichai Thanasophon, together with doctors, nurses and hospital staff, formally received the donation on behalf of the hospital.
The hospital thanked the donor for the contribution, while respecting their request not to have their identity made public.
Images released by the hospital showed staff gathered outside with a ceremonial cheque. It displayed the full donation amount of 100,000,000 baht.
The donation will support the new patient building’s development. Pattaya Patmakhun Hospital continues to expand its healthcare facilities for residents of Pattaya, Bang Lamung and the surrounding areas of Chon Buri.
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