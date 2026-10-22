American YouTuber posts CCTV of alleged Pattaya attack and robbery

An American man appealed for online assistance, saying he was assaulted and robbed by two foreign men in Pattaya on October 18, leaving him injured and facing financial difficulties.

Christopher Barne, 37, described the alleged Pattaya robbery in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel on October 21. He also shared CCTV footage of the incident and identified the two men he accused of attacking him.

Barne said the incident occurred opposite Soi 15 on Pattaya Second Road after he visited a bar and met a foreign man he identified as Pressure.

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According to Barne, the man invited him outside for a conversation, where another man, identified as Ave, was waiting.

CCTV footage shared by Barne appeared to show one man repeatedly punching him until he fell to the ground. Another man was then seen kicking him in the face.

Barne alleged that the suspects took his bag, which contained cash, a credit card, his passport and a DJI Osmo Pocket camera.

He also claimed the men deliberately left his mobile phone and wireless earphones behind as the devices had GPS tracking capabilities. In the video, Barne showed injuries to his face and body, which he said resulted from the attack.

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He said he had filed a complaint with Mueang Pattaya Police Station but did not know how long it would take officers to identify and locate those responsible.

Barne also said the incident had left him struggling financially. He appealed for donations through PayPal and Venmo and encouraged viewers to subscribe to his YouTube channel, where he promised to provide updates.

The nationalities of the two alleged attackers were not disclosed. Pattaya police had not publicly commented on the allegations or announced any arrests at the time of the report.

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