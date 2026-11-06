American man with terminal cancer dies in suspected suicide in Pattaya

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 6, 2026, 4:15 PM
1 minute read
American man with terminal cancer dies in suspected suicide in Pattaya
Photo via Siam Chon News

An American man with terminal cancer died in an apparent suicide at his accommodation in Pattaya, Chon Buri, early today, November 6. Police also found a two-page letter at the scene.

Rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation received a call at 5.06am about a foreign man found unconscious in a room in the Jomtien area of Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district.

Pattaya City Police and rescue volunteers attended the scene and found 46 year old Brett Lee Russell unconscious. Rescue workers performed CPR but were unable to save him.

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His 29 year old girlfriend was at the scene and gave police an account of what happened. Officers also found a letter written in English, approximately two pages long, which they collected as evidence.

Police investigate a suspected suicide in Pattaya after a 46 year old American man with cancer was found unconscious at his accommodation.
Photo via Siam Chon News

The girlfriend said Russell had terminal cancer and had spoken several times about the difficulties he was facing because of his condition.

She explained that they had been in a relationship for about a month and that she was also living with cancer.

Before the incident, Russell had gone into the bathroom and remained there longer than usual. Concerned, she went to check on him, found him unconscious and immediately called for help.

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An accommodation employee said they heard a woman screaming and went to investigate, initially suspecting an argument. They found the man unconscious and called emergency services.

Police investigators examined the room and gathered evidence as part of their investigation. Russell’s body was then transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine at Police General Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand hotline on 02 113 6789, open noon to 10pm, or the Department of Mental Health hotline on 1323, which is staffed around the clock. Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 6, 2026, 4:15 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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