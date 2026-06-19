Pakistani men arrested for overpriced herbal products scam

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 2:48 PM
253 2 minutes read
Pakistani men arrested for overpriced herbal products scam | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online and Amarin TV

Police arrested six Pakistani nationals in Pattaya today, June 19, in connection with a herbal scam targeting foreign tourists with overpriced products and exaggerated health claims.

Both locals and foreigners had called on Pattaya police officers to take action against the foreign men, who had been tricking people into buying herbal products at an inflated price.

According to complaints, the products were promoted with claims of unusually fast results, including rapid hair regrowth and belly fat reduction. However, many of the items were ordinary herbal products available elsewhere at significantly lower prices.

In one earlier case, a victim reported paying by credit card and later discovered they had been charged a much higher amount than originally agreed. Another victim was physically assaulted for refusing to buy the products.

Pattaya herbal shop raided for overpriced products
Photo via MGR Online

The issue gained wider attention after Lakhsman Singh, president of the Indian Community Pattaya, confronted members of the group while they were approaching potential customers. A video of the incident later circulated online, showing one of the suspects making an offensive gesture towards Singh.

Following the incident, Pattaya Immigration Police launched a sting operation at around midnight to gather evidence and arrest those involved.

Police used an undercover operative to walk along Beach Road near Pattaya Beach until the group approached and began promoting herbal products.

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According to investigators, the suspects escorted the operative to their shop and offered several products at unusually high prices. After which, officers entered the premises and conducted a search.

Pakistani men arrested for Pattaya herbal scam
Photo via MGR Online

During the operation, police found multiple receipts indicating total sales of more than 300,000 baht. Investigators said some customers had reportedly paid more than 60,000 baht for products later described as ordinary herbal items.

Six foreign nationals were arrested at the scene and were later identified as Pakistani citizens. The suspects told officers they had entered Thailand on tourist visas and were working as sales staff at the shop.

They said they received a commission from each sale, although details of the commission structure were not disclosed.

Police stated that they had previously conducted crackdowns on similar herbal product operations in Pattaya and insisted they had not ignored public complaints.

Foreigners tricked to buy overpriced herbal products
Photo via MGR Online

Officers noted that despite repeated enforcement efforts, similar groups continue to reappear and operate using comparable tactics.

All six Pakistani suspects were charged with working without permits and were transferred to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Police have not yet provided additional details regarding the ownership of the business or whether further charges will be filed against the operator.

Pattaya police crack down on herbal scam
Photo via MGR Online

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 19, 2026, 2:48 PM
253 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.