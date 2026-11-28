Photo courtesy of sondhitalk

Police arrested six Chinese nationals in raids on a house and a condominium yesterday, November 27, over a Pattaya crypto exchange base that allegedly moved about 200 million baht a month. Police believe part of the money came from scam and online gambling networks, and that most of the victims were in China.

A joint team of police and Chon Buri immigration officers searched the two addresses under Pattaya court warrants after informants reported that a group of Chinese nationals had been coming and going from a house in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, in a suspicious way, Khaosod reported.

At the house, officers found five Chinese nationals, four men aged 35 to 42 and a 56 year old woman, working on exchanges of the digital currency USDT. Officers seized computers, 13 mobile phones, internet routers and three crypto hardware wallets.

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Provincial Police Region 2 commander Wasan Techa-akkharakasem said investigators believe the illicit funds were exchanged through transactions linked to online shopping. Police have not said what charges the suspects face.

The five had rented the house for more than a year at 70,000 baht a month and were each paid about 50,000 baht a month, according to police. All of them held student visas but were allegedly working in Thailand illegally.

At a 17th-floor unit in a Jomtien condominium, officers arrested a sixth Chinese national, He Yalong, whom investigators suspect of directing the group at the house. Officers seized two desktop computers and two mobile phones from the unit.

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The raid came less than three weeks after police detained eight Chinese and two Myanmar nationals at a rented luxury house in the same subdistrict over an alleged romance and investment scam targeting people in China, which police said took about 350 million baht from roughly 100 victims.

Chon Buri immigration officers will question He to trace the money and identify other members of the network, and police said all six suspects will be deported once legal proceedings in Thailand are complete.