4 Pattaya transwomen deny assault, theft of Australian man

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 9:51 AM
1 minute read
4 Pattaya transwomen deny assault, theft of Australian man | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ The Pattaya News

Police arrested four Thai transwomen for assault and robbery of an Australian tourist in Pattaya, more than six months after the incident.

The Pattaya assault arrest follows an investigation that began after the attack on December 27 last year. The victim, 53 year old Australian national Rajinish, told Mueang Pattaya Police Station officers that a group of transwomen assaulted and stole his valuables.

According to police, the case attracted significant attention because of its potential impact on Thailand’s tourism image, prompting investigators to continue gathering evidence.

Police said the suspects were identified in June, leading the court to issue arrest warrants. Investigators said some of the accused had left Pattaya after the incident, while others remained in the city.

Australian attacked by Pattaya transwomen
Photo via DailyNews

Police announced yesterday, July 26, that four suspects had been arrested. The first two accused, 19 year old Peerapong and 20 year old Pimpisa, were arrested at their condominium in Pattaya.

A third suspect, 20 year old Chanachai, was arrested outside a restaurant in Maha Sarakham province, while the fourth, 18 year old Pongsakorn, was detained at a home in Ratchaburi province.

According to DailyNews, the four admitted they were among the transgender women seen in a viral video of the incident. However, they denied assaulting the Australian man or stealing his belongings.

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Pattaya transwomen assault
Photo via Facebook/ พัทยา จุดเกิดเหตุ

All four were transferred to Mueang Pattaya Police Station for legal proceedings. Officers initially charged the accused with theft committed at night under Section 335 of the Criminal Code, an offence carrying a penalty of one to five years’ imprisonment and a fine of 20,000 to 100,000 baht.

They also face charges under Section 295 of the Criminal Code for assault causing injury, which carries a maximum penalty of two years’ imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both.

Some Thai media outlets previously reported that the incident allegedly stemmed from a dispute after the Australian tourist refused to pay the full amount for sex services. However, police have not confirmed that claim in their latest update on the investigation.

Pattaya transwoman arrested
Photo via Facebook/ The Pattaya News

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 27, 2026, 9:51 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.