Twenty-nine people in Pattaya filed a police complaint after their planned group trip to Japan was cancelled, with the complainants claiming they lost more than 1.3 million baht after paying for the tour package.

Pattaya city councillor Wasan Sukkhee accompanied the group to Mueang Pattaya Police Station on November 16 to report the incident against a man identified only as B.

Wasan, representing the group, said the travellers had purchased the Japan tour packages through B, whom they knew as a coordinator and a friend within their group.

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The 29 travellers paid for the packages in instalments until the full amount was settled. Each person paid 45,300 baht, bringing the total to 1,313,700 baht.

However, on the scheduled departure date, B allegedly informed the group that the airline had cancelled the flight seats for all 29 travellers, leaving them unable to proceed with their trip.

The group subsequently became suspicious that B might not have been affiliated with a legitimate travel agency. Wasan said they believed he may have used information from an established tour company’s name to sell the packages, although this has not been independently confirmed.

Wasan urged people booking overseas tour packages to check whether the travel company is properly registered and holds the required licence. He also advised travellers to examine flight booking documents and payment details before transferring money.

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Police recorded the complaint and are gathering evidence. Investigators are expected to summon B for questioning as the investigation continues.

The case follows other reports of alleged travel-related scams in Thailand. In August, a woman in Phuket was arrested over fraudulent villa bookings involving tourists, including two Russian nationals. Police estimated the total damage at around 5 million baht.

In October, a group of students and parents also filed a complaint against a private language institute after paying for a Chinese-language course in Chongqing, China, but being unable to travel as scheduled.

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