Missing Russian siblings found murdered and buried in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 5:28 PM
2 minutes read
Missing Russian siblings found murdered and buried in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Jack Thekop

Two Thai men arrested today, July 31, in Sa Kaeo over the disappearance of two Russian siblings in Pattaya reportedly confessed to killing them and burying their bodies.

The case attracted public after the Russian mother, Sarina Nazimova, reported her children, 22 year old Diana Nazimova and 17 year old Roman Nazimova, missing at Huay Yai Police Station on July 28.

Police said CCTV footage showed the siblings for the last time near a bridge on the Map Ta Phut-Na Jomtien Motorway. The pair were seen speaking with an unidentified man and being followed by another motorcyclist shortly before they disappeared.

On July 29, residents alerted police after seeing four men carrying digging equipment near an abandoned crematorium close to the bridge at about 10pm on July 28.

Thai men confess killing Russian nationals in Pattaya
Thana “Pong” Kirdthong | Photo via Amarin TV

Officers searched the area and found the motorcycle rented by the Russian siblings dismantled and buried in two separate pits. A registration plate recovered from the site confirmed it belonged to the missing pair’s motorcycle.

Police expanded the search and deployed K-9 units to look for evidence and the missing siblings.

During the investigation, residents identified a local man known as Pong as a possible suspect. They said the location where the motorcycle was buried was close to Pong’s residence.

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According to the reports on Thai media outlets, Pong was the motorcyclist seen following the siblings before they disappeared. Police also said he had previous convictions related to child abduction and illegal firearm possession.

Police later searched a house in Pattaya believed to be connected to the investigation, but Pong was not found.

Russian siblings murdered in Pattaya
Photo via Amarin TV

On the evening of today, July 31, officers arrested Pong, identified as 43 year old Thana Kirdthong, together with 39 year old Thongchai “Thong” Srinin in Wang Sombun district, Sa Kaeo province. Police said the pair were arrested while allegedly attempting to leave the country.

According to investigators, Thongchai told police that Thana shot both Russian siblings before the bodies were buried on a mountain. Police believe the burial site is near Khao Chi Chan in Sattahip district, Chon Buri.

Police said Thana later admitted killing the two siblings during questioning. According to police, he said he shot Roman and assaulted Diana, causing her death. Police also said he denied sexually assaulting Diana. Investigators said Thana told officers the motive was to steal the motorcycle rented by the siblings.

Police are taking both accused to the crime scene to reconstruct the events and identify the location where the victims’ bodies are believed to have been buried.

Suspects who kill Russian siblings arrested in Sa Kaeo
Photo via Amarin TV

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 31, 2026, 5:28 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.