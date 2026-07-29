Russian mother appeals for help after children disappear in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 10:52 AM
2 minutes read
Russian mother appeals for help after children disappear in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News and Channel 7

Two Russian siblings based in Pattaya went missing after leaving their family home on a rented motorcycle at around 4 am on Sunday, July 26.

The children’s mother, Sarina Nazimova, filed a missing persons report at Huay Yai Police Station yesterday, July 28, after losing contact with her 22 year old daughter, Diana Nazimova, and 17 year old son, Roman Nazimova.

Sarina told officers she had been living in the Bang Lamung district since 2018. Prior to filing the complaint, she had searched for her children and asked friends living in Pattaya and Chon Buri for help in locating them, but to no avail.

According to the Russian mother, the siblings left home carrying only their mobile phones and a small amount of money. They were riding a black and grey Honda ADV.

Missing Russian teens in Pattaya
Photo via The Pattaya News

She also said the last message she received from Diana stated that she felt someone was “stalking” her and her younger brother.

Channel 7 reported that CCTV footage captured the siblings riding along Soi Thung Lahan towards Ban Amphoe-Chak Ngaew Road. At about 4.20am, cameras recorded them near the Map Ta Phut-Na Jomtien Motorway, approximately six to seven kilometres from their home.

The footage showed the pair stopping for about two minutes to speak with someone on the roadside before continuing along a road running beside the motorway.

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Missing Russian nationals in Chon Buri
Photo via The Pattaya News

At around 4.30am, they turned back towards Ban Amphoe-Chak Ngaew Road. CCTV also showed another motorcyclist travelling behind them before all three disappeared from camera view near an intersection beneath the motorway bridge.

According to the YouTube news channel Puttha Talk, the motorcycle used by the siblings had been rented. The rental shop owner told the channel that an AirTag had been placed in the storage compartment beneath the seat.

According to the owner, the device’s battery was fully charged, but its signal stopped transmitting at around 4am, leading the owner to believe it may have been removed or damaged.

Russian nationals missing while riding motorcycle in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ เช็กข่าวพัทยา

An officer stationed at the entrance to Khao Chi Chan, also known as Buddha Mountain, told Puttha Talk that he saw two foreigners arrive on a motorcycle matching the description of the rented vehicle on the afternoon of July 26. Police have not confirmed whether the sighting was connected to the missing siblings.

Investigators are considering several possibilities, including that the siblings travelled without informing their mother or that they may have become victims of theft while riding at night.

The search for the missing Russian siblings is continuing. Sarina appealed to anyone with information about Diana or Roman’s whereabouts to contact her or Huay Yai police.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 29, 2026, 10:52 AM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.