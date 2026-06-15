Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider hospitalised after assault by 2 foreigners

A motorcycle taxi rider in Pattaya alleged that two foreign men assaulted him after he asked them to move their motorcycles from a no-parking area near a nightlife venue.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation Pattaya were called to a road outside Tree Town Night Market on Bua Khao Road at about 10pm on June 13. They found a 51 year old motorcycle taxi rider, identified as Sumate, injured on the road.

According to rescuers, Sumate had facial injuries, including swelling and cuts near his eyebrow. He also suffered an apparent injury to his right leg. First aid was provided at the scene before he was taken to Pattaya City Hospital. His condition has since improved.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, Sumate alleged that the incident involved two foreign men whom he believed to be from the Middle East. He said the pair had parked their motorcycles in a prohibited area that obstructed access to a private road.

According to Sumate, he approached the men and asked them to move their vehicles. He claimed one of the men became angry and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The rider said the two men then attempted to leave the scene. He alleged that he followed them to demand responsibility for his injuries, leading to another confrontation.

Sumate claimed that during the second altercation, one of the men jumped onto his back, placed him in a neck hold, and repeatedly struck him.

Witnesses reportedly intervened after he collapsed. The two men then left the area on motorcycles, according to the rider’s account.

At the time of the interview, Sumate remained hospitalised and said he plans to file a police complaint after being discharged. He added that several witnesses recorded videos of the incident, which he believes could support the investigation.

Police have not yet released details regarding the case or confirmed whether any suspects have been identified.

Another case involving motorcycle taxi riders made headlines in Bangkok. On June 14, a Border Patrol Police officer was charged after a shooting in Din Daeng district that left two riders dead and another injured following a dispute over a fare.