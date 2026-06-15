Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider hospitalised after assault by 2 foreigners

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 11:59 AM
347 1 minute read
Pattaya motorcycle taxi rider hospitalised after assault by 2 foreigners | Thaiger
Photo via The Pattaya News

A motorcycle taxi rider in Pattaya alleged that two foreign men assaulted him after he asked them to move their motorcycles from a no-parking area near a nightlife venue.

Rescuers from the Sawang Boriboon Dhammastan Foundation Pattaya were called to a road outside Tree Town Night Market on Bua Khao Road at about 10pm on June 13. They found a 51 year old motorcycle taxi rider, identified as Sumate, injured on the road.

According to rescuers, Sumate had facial injuries, including swelling and cuts near his eyebrow. He also suffered an apparent injury to his right leg. First aid was provided at the scene before he was taken to Pattaya City Hospital. His condition has since improved.

Speaking to The Pattaya News, Sumate alleged that the incident involved two foreign men whom he believed to be from the Middle East. He said the pair had parked their motorcycles in a prohibited area that obstructed access to a private road.

Pattaya taxi rider attacked by foreigners
Photo via The Pattaya News

According to Sumate, he approached the men and asked them to move their vehicles. He claimed one of the men became angry and punched him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.

The rider said the two men then attempted to leave the scene. He alleged that he followed them to demand responsibility for his injuries, leading to another confrontation.

Sumate claimed that during the second altercation, one of the men jumped onto his back, placed him in a neck hold, and repeatedly struck him.

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Witnesses reportedly intervened after he collapsed. The two men then left the area on motorcycles, according to the rider’s account.

Foreign men assault Thai taxi rider in Pattaya
Photo via The Pattaya News

At the time of the interview, Sumate remained hospitalised and said he plans to file a police complaint after being discharged. He added that several witnesses recorded videos of the incident, which he believes could support the investigation.

Police have not yet released details regarding the case or confirmed whether any suspects have been identified.

Another case involving motorcycle taxi riders made headlines in Bangkok. On June 14, a Border Patrol Police officer was charged after a shooting in Din Daeng district that left two riders dead and another injured following a dispute over a fare.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: June 15, 2026, 11:59 AM
347 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.