2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya

Two Chinese nationals wanted for an illegal surrogacy operation in China were arrested at a hotel in Pattaya yesterday, July 5.

According to reports, the Hangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau issued arrest warrants for 43 year old Chinese man, Yan, and 33 year old Chinese woman, Mi, on June 8. Chinese authorities allege the pair were involved in an illegal surrogacy network operating in China.

Investigators alleged Yan played a leading role in running an unlicensed medical facility for the illegal surrogacy operation and promoting surrogacy services to clients. Authorities said the operation generated significant financial gains and affected numerous people.

Chinese investigators also alleged Yan was involved in a dispute with a client during an embryo transfer procedure. The circumstances surrounding that incident remain under investigation.

According to Chinese authorities, Mi was a major shareholder in the business and oversaw its operations. Investigators claim she managed marketing activities and recruited clients to use the unlicensed surrogacy services.

The Hangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau requested assistance from Thai authorities after determining the pair had fled China for Thailand.

Officers from Thailand’s Centre for the Suppression of Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration (CTIC) tracked the suspects to a hotel in Pattaya.

Police raided the hotel yesterday and arrested both suspects. Authorities said their visas have been revoked and they will be returned to China to face legal proceedings.

Thailand previously investigated alleged illegal surrogacy networks involving foreign nationals. In August last year, officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) arrested a Thai woman accused of recruiting Thai women to provide illegal surrogacy services for foreigners.

In a separate case in February last year, four Thai women were rescued in Georgia after allegedly being deceived into working for an illegal surrogacy operation reportedly run by Chinese nationals. More than 100 Thai women were believed to have been affected.

The rescued women alleged they were repeatedly given ovulation-stimulating injections before undergoing egg extraction procedures under anaesthesia. They said many of the women suffered from poor health and exhaustion.

One of the rescued women speculated that babies born through the alleged operation could have been victims of human trafficking or organ harvesting. However, authorities have not found evidence to confirm those claims.