2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 2:59 PM
95 1 minute read
2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าว3มิติ

Two Chinese nationals wanted for an illegal surrogacy operation in China were arrested at a hotel in Pattaya yesterday, July 5.

According to reports, the Hangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau issued arrest warrants for 43 year old Chinese man, Yan, and 33 year old Chinese woman, Mi, on June 8. Chinese authorities allege the pair were involved in an illegal surrogacy network operating in China.

Investigators alleged Yan played a leading role in running an unlicensed medical facility for the illegal surrogacy operation and promoting surrogacy services to clients. Authorities said the operation generated significant financial gains and affected numerous people.

Chinese investigators also alleged Yan was involved in a dispute with a client during an embryo transfer procedure. The circumstances surrounding that incident remain under investigation.

Chinese man arrested in Pattaya hotel
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าว3มิติ

According to Chinese authorities, Mi was a major shareholder in the business and oversaw its operations. Investigators claim she managed marketing activities and recruited clients to use the unlicensed surrogacy services.

The Hangzhou Municipal Public Security Bureau requested assistance from Thai authorities after determining the pair had fled China for Thailand.

Officers from Thailand’s Centre for the Suppression of Transnational Crime and Illegal Immigration (CTIC) tracked the suspects to a hotel in Pattaya.

Related Articles

Police raided the hotel yesterday and arrested both suspects. Authorities said their visas have been revoked and they will be returned to China to face legal proceedings.

Chinese woman arrested for illegal surrogacy
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าว3มิติ

Thailand previously investigated alleged illegal surrogacy networks involving foreign nationals. In August last year, officers from the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) arrested a Thai woman accused of recruiting Thai women to provide illegal surrogacy services for foreigners.

In a separate case in February last year, four Thai women were rescued in Georgia after allegedly being deceived into working for an illegal surrogacy operation reportedly run by Chinese nationals. More than 100 Thai women were believed to have been affected.

The rescued women alleged they were repeatedly given ovulation-stimulating injections before undergoing egg extraction procedures under anaesthesia. They said many of the women suffered from poor health and exhaustion.

One of the rescued women speculated that babies born through the alleged operation could have been victims of human trafficking or organ harvesting. However, authorities have not found evidence to confirm those claims.

Illegal surrogacy bust in Pattaya
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าว3มิติ

Latest Thailand News
2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

2 Chinese surrogacy suspects wanted by China arrested in Pattaya

20 minutes ago
British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff | Thaiger Pattaya News

British tourist loses keycard, threatens Pattaya hotel staff

35 minutes ago
Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai man fatally stabbed after intervening in domestic dispute

1 hour ago
Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ticket scalper abuses 7-Eleven staff after failed purchase

2 hours ago
Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap | Thaiger Business News

Vietnam and Philippines reach upper-middle-income status, leaving Thailand stuck in the middle-income trap

2 hours ago
Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man | Thaiger Pattaya News

Gas canister fire at Pattaya condo injures American man

4 hours ago
Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thailand woos Middle East travellers with new Dubai flight

5 hours ago
Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri | Thaiger Thailand News

Factory inspected, 10 illegal workers arrested after foam waste flood in Chon Buri

5 hours ago
Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai man found dead wearing condom in parked car alongside woman

5 hours ago
Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht | Thaiger Pattaya News

Russian woman returns lost Pattaya wallet with 22,700 baht

6 hours ago
Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao | Thaiger Thailand News

Double whale shark sighting delights divers off Koh Tao

22 hours ago
Thai school marching band wins two titles in Germany | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai school marching band wins two titles in Germany

23 hours ago
Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese tourist refuses alcohol test after Pattaya crash

23 hours ago
Phitsanulok police arrest heroin courier for air hostess | Thaiger Thailand News

Phitsanulok police arrest heroin courier for air hostess

24 hours ago
Thai tour operator arrested after Saudi pilgrimage trip collapses | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai tour operator arrested after Saudi pilgrimage trip collapses

1 day ago
Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate | Thaiger Thailand News

Chon Buri wall collapse floods housing estate

1 day ago
Thailand shifts towards clean energy, modern power infrastructure | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand shifts towards clean energy, modern power infrastructure

1 day ago
CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust | Thaiger Thailand News

CAAT tightens crew baggage rules after heroin bust

1 day ago
Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli, Romanian arrested in Koh Pha Ngan childcare centre raid

1 day ago
Bhumjaithai MP denies pushing recreational cannabis use | Thaiger Thailand News

Bhumjaithai MP denies pushing recreational cannabis use

1 day ago
Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket car fire destroys Ford sedan, foreign driver escapes

1 day ago
Thailand weather forecast July 5: heavy rain, rough seas | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 5: heavy rain, rough seas

1 day ago
SAVE PATTAYA campaign rejects &#8216;lawless city&#8217; claims | Thaiger Pattaya News

SAVE PATTAYA campaign rejects ‘lawless city’ claims

1 day ago
Queen Suthida wears historic two-tailed sabai in Paris | Thaiger Thailand News

Queen Suthida wears historic two-tailed sabai in Paris

2 days ago
Thailand weather forecast July 4: heavy rain batters Northeast and East | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand weather forecast July 4: heavy rain batters Northeast and East

2 days ago
Crime NewsPattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 6, 2026, 2:59 PM
95 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.