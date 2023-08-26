18-wheeler truck overturns and catches fire on Sri Racha motorway

Image courtesy of The Pattaya News

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, a heavy lorry, known as an 18-wheeler, dramatically overturned on a motorway in Sri Racha, Chonburi province. The incident took place around 7.30am on August 22nd. The driver, a Thai national, reportedly dozed off at the wheel, causing the truck to crash and subsequently burst into flames. Emergency services were immediately alerted and dispatched to the scene on Motorway Road, at kilometre marker 100+300.

Upon arrival, emergency responders were confronted with an immense fire engulfing the truck, particularly concentrated within the engine and driver’s compartments. Firefighters battled the blaze for approximately thirty minutes before successfully extinguishing it. Despite the intense flames, the driver and his wife, who had been accompanying him, miraculously escaped the vehicle prior to the combustion and sustained only minor injuries.

Both individuals were immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment. While they refrained from speaking directly with the media, details about the incident emerged through a friend who was driving another truck behind the couple at the time of the accident. He revealed that he had spoken to the victims post-crash to understand the circumstances leading to the accident.

The anonymous friend disclosed that the driver admitted to falling asleep at the wheel, which resulted in the truck crashing into a barrier and flipping over. The quick-thinking pair managed to clamber out of their vehicle in the nick of time before it was engulfed in flames.

Investigations into the accident are ongoing. Authorities are working diligently to substantiate the exact series of events that led to the catastrophic accident, reports The Pattaya News.

