Missing moggie rescued in Rayong | The Thaiger

Missing moggie rescued in Rayong
A pet cat was rescued this week in Rayong province, near Pattaya, after being stuck between walls for two days. Rescue workers were notified of an emergency at a building in central Rayong. They arrived at the scene to find a cat stuck in a narrow gap between two walls. It took about 10 minutes to pull the cat up.
35 year old Chaiwat Chaichit, the cat’s owner, said the cat had been missing for two days and he only discovered her after following weak meowing sounds while searching his neighborhood for the missing mouser. He called for assistance when he was unable to free the cat on his own.
The cat was very weak but generally healthy and appeared happy to see her owner again.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Man stung by scorpion hiding in bag of fruit
PHOTO: Wikiwand
A Bangkok man has taken to social media to warn fruit lovers to check fruit thoroughly before eating it, after he was stung by a baby scorpion hiding in a bag of langsat fruit.
Pennung Chaiyachit says he put his hand in the bag, which contained about 2 kilos of the fruit, when he felt a sharp pain as if his thumb had been cut.
Mr Pennung washed his thumb and poured some rubbing alcohol on it but, despite there being no visible wound or any bleeding, his pain began to get worse and he decided to drive to hospital.
While waiting to see a doctor, Mr Pennung did an internet search which revealed a breed of tiny scorpion that can live on langsat fruit and has particularly powerful venom.
The doctor decided to keep Mr Pennung in overnight as a precaution, giving him antibiotics and administering pain relief through IV.
Mr Pennung documented his experience on Facebook as a warning to others, advising them to always check bags of fruit thoroughly and always wash fruit before peeling.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Pet leopard not a hit with neighbours in Chonburi, Thailand
A couple in Chonburi, eastern Thailand, have not ingratiated themselves with neighbours after it was revealed they’re keeping a pet leopard in their home.
It’s understood that a Thai woman known as Nittiya, and her foreign husband, nationality unconfirmed, have just recently moved to the area from Chiang Mai, and news of their unusual pet has put neighbours very much on edge.
The couple have just had a visit from the Thailand Wildlife Enforcement Network (Thailand-WEN) after anxious villagers notified officials, saying they believed the leopard had been acquired illegally.
They added that the leopard was living in the couple’s home and being treated as a pet, expressing concern that it could escape and attack people.
Yesterday, officials visited the home, which is surrounded by a 3-metre-high wall. Nittaya explained that the couple have had the leopard – named Typhoon – since it was born 4 years ago, producing the required documentation for inspection.
Officials agreed that the couple have the right to keep the leopard, but will need to apply for a new licence to keep it in its new location.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
JetSki crashes into shop in Kamala, Phuket
PHOTOS: Newshawk Phuket
Not often we get to write this headline… “JetSki crashes into shop in Kamala”.
The jetski was being towed by a Saleng (motorcycle and side-car) through the streets of Kamala this afternoon when, for reasons we don’t yet (probably brake failure), the whole shebang went AWOL and ended up running into the front window of some tourist shops.
The jetskis are a common sight going through the backroads of the various west-coast shopping areas at the start and end of each day, on their way to the beach to hire to tourists, usually in a convoy with the jetski staff riding shotgun on top.
This time it was a lone JetSki, being towed by a saleng, that somehow veered off the street and into the roadside Kamala shops.
