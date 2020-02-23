Missing moggie rescued in Rayong | The Thaiger

image
image
Missing moggie rescued in Rayong

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Missing moggie rescued in Rayong
PHOTO: Animal rescuers pull the beleaguered feline to safety - The Pattaya News
A pet cat was rescued this week in Rayong province, near Pattaya, after being stuck between walls for two days. Rescue workers were notified of an emergency at a building in central Rayong. They arrived at the scene to find a cat stuck in a narrow gap between two walls. It took about 10 minutes to pull the cat up.

35 year old Chaiwat Chaichit, the cat’s owner, said the cat had been missing for two days and he only discovered her after following weak meowing sounds while searching his neighborhood for the missing mouser. He called for assistance when he was unable to free the cat on his own.

The cat was very weak but generally healthy and appeared happy to see her owner again.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

