Israel’s supply cut reveals state’s cruel, dehumanising intentions towards Palestine

People stand outside a mosque destroyed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Sunday, October 8. Picture courtesy of AP.

Israel’s decision to cut off essential supplies, including electricity, food, fuel, and water, to the Gaza Strip in Palestine, in response to recent Hamas attacks not only threatens to precipitate a humanitarian catastrophe but also exposes the state’s often overlooked perpetually cruel and dehumanising intentions.

While the Hamas attack was undeniably horrific, resulting in a regrettable loss of life, ranging from 1,000 to over 1,300, 18 of them Thai citizens, depending on the news source.

Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant announced yesterday a “complete siege” on the territory.

“No electricity, no food, no water, no gas – it’s all closed. We are fighting animals and are acting accordingly.”

Here is the all too evident dehumanising intentions of Israel towards the Palestinian people in black and white, calling them “animals.”

Israel has a history of portraying itself as the victim when Palestine or Hamas responds to decades of oppression and cruelty, a narrative that the West and its media conveniently ignore. Countless innocent lives have been lost, with men, women, and children suffering daily, yet these injustices rarely raise an eyebrow.

Palestinian prison

Palestinians have had their land and homes taken from them, and their livelihoods and ancient traditions destroyed. They are effectively imprisoned behind walls and barbed wire fences, where basic necessities like water, electricity, food, and fuel are controlled arbitrarily by Israel.

The West consistently fails to acknowledge these facts, choosing to view Israel as the victim rather than the perpetrator.

Israel’s interpretation of history takes precedence over the Palestinian perspective, which encompasses not only the past but also the present and the future. What’s most disturbing is that Israeli lives and deaths are deemed significant, while Palestinian lives and deaths are disregarded.

Human rights groups in Jerusalem, London, and New York have published numerous reports, citing international law, that label Israel’s actions as apartheid—a systemic policy aimed at establishing ethnic supremacy over the beleaguered Palestinian population with ruthless efficiency.

Israel’s deliberate and organised oppression and dehumanising intentions are not only unsustainable but also deeply damaging to both the oppressor and the oppressed. It perpetuates a cycle of violence, with both sides seeking revenge in a never-ending cycle.

The West conveniently ignores the cause-and-effect relationship, endorsing a doctrine that treats Palestinians as expendable, denying their humanity and rights.

Dehumanisation of Palestinians

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, openly threatens to obliterate Gaza and urges its two million Palestinian inhabitants to leave—an expression of apartheid rooted in the dehumanisation of an entire people.

As Palestinian-American writer Ra’fat Al-Dajani explains, the dehumanisation of Palestinians is based on two widely held Western media views. They are portrayed as violent due to their intrinsic nature and culture, rather than as a response to the oppression and violence of the Israeli occupation.

This perspective justifies the use of force, whether by Israeli security forces or settlers, as the only means of interaction with Palestinians.

Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations, vehemently rejects the notion that Palestinians are sub-human.

“We will never accept rhetoric that denigrates our humanity and reneges on our rights, a rhetoric that ignores the occupation of our land and oppression of our people.”

Mansour sees resistance as an understandable reaction to Israel’s prolonged war on Palestinians, emphasising that Israel cannot expect peace while waging a full-scale war on a nation, its people, its land, and its holy sites.

Ultimately, Mansour believes that the Palestinian people will determine their destiny.

“The Palestinian people will be free one day or another, one way or another.”

While hopes for a diplomatic solution, such as a two-state coexistence of Israel and Palestine, persist, the prospect seems increasingly like a pipe dream or a fairytale. More bloodshed and slaughter are predicted while the West stands by, nonchalantly observing the ongoing turmoil from their ivory towers.

