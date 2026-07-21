Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 4:08 PM
2 minutes read
Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

A woman says she cut her stay at a resort in Udon Thani short after staff repeatedly asked her to switch off the air conditioning during the day because they feared the unit would break in the extreme heat.

In her Facebook post, the woman said she and a friend booked two rooms for two nights, costing 400 baht and 450 baht per night, and checked in at around 8pm on the first evening.

The problem arose the following day while she was resting in her room waiting for her boyfriend to finish work later that evening. She said a housekeeper and the resort owner knocked on her door three times, at around 11am, 2pm and again later in the day.

According to her post, they repeatedly asked her to switch off the air conditioning and to wait outside the room temporarily. They explained that the weather was extremely hot and were concerned the unit could fail if it continued running throughout the day.

A woman says she checked out early from a resort in Udon Thani after staff repeatedly asked her to switch off the air conditioning.
Photo via Magnific

The woman said she was confused and upset by the requests because she had paid the full room rate, which included electricity costs. She said she had booked the accommodation specifically to rest and had no plans to go anywhere during the day.

She said she tried to explain the situation to the resort and told staff she would switch off the air conditioning when her boyfriend arrived at around 5pm. However, she said the housekeeper and resort owner continued knocking on her door despite her explanation.

Unable to tolerate the repeated interruptions, the woman decided to check out immediately instead of completing her two-night stay. She said the resort refunded the remaining cost of the second night’s accommodation for both rooms.

Related Articles

The woman said she decided to share her experience as a warning to other travellers because she believed the resort’s handling of the situation was inappropriate.

In general, air conditioning systems are designed to operate continuously, and prolonged use alone does not normally cause them to fail. Hospitals, shopping centres and other large buildings routinely run air conditioning around the clock without issue.

Poor maintenance is one of the leading causes of air conditioner failures. Dirty filters and coils can restrict airflow, forcing the compressor to work harder, while refrigerant leaks or low refrigerant levels can reduce cooling performance and place additional strain on the system.

Frequently switching an air conditioner on and off can also increase wear because the compressor experiences its greatest electrical load during start-up. This is particularly relevant for inverter air conditioners, which are designed to run continuously while automatically adjusting their operating speed rather than repeatedly stopping and restarting.

A woman says she checked out early from a resort in Udon Thani after staff repeatedly asked her to switch off the air conditioning.
Photo via Magnific

Latest Thailand News
Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC

25 minutes ago
Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide | Thaiger Business News

Is Apple Pay coming to Thailand? Apple adds country to Tap to Pay guide

53 minutes ago
Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Massive Chiang Mai raids target 18 sites linked to nominee network

1 hour ago
Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation | Thaiger Thailand News

Families of Bangkok nightclub fire victims receive 9.3m baht in compensation

2 hours ago
Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers | Thaiger Aviation News

Thailand airports to allow baggage inspections without passengers

3 hours ago
Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok

5 hours ago
US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand | Thaiger News

US customs beagle sniffs out banned foods, lizard from Thailand

5 hours ago
Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Worker killed in Chon Buri petrol station explosion

6 hours ago
Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Bangkok gelato shop apologises after glass incident

7 hours ago
Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok gelato shop customer cut by glass shards, seeks answers

23 hours ago
Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card | Thaiger Pattaya News

Pattaya gold shop robber undone by his own ID card

1 day ago
Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned | Thaiger Business News

Anutin woos Chinese tech giants, 70bn baht investment planned

1 day ago
Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses | Thaiger Cannabis News

Thai government tightens regulations to restrict cannabis for medical uses

1 day ago
Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash

1 day ago
Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home | Thaiger Crime News

Udon Thani suspect denies murder despite body parts found at his home

1 day ago
Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi | Thaiger Crime News

Drunk BMW driver crashes, kills 3 in Nonthaburi

1 day ago
Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket chef assaults intern, forces her to eat undercooked rice

1 day ago
Doctor denies ECG request before man&#8217;s death, now suspended | Thaiger Thailand News

Doctor denies ECG request before man’s death, now suspended

1 day ago
Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday | Thaiger Bangkok News

Tourist Police reviews security at Suvarnabhumi ahead of summer holiday

2 days ago
Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment | Thaiger Thailand News

Government steps up efforts to tackle graduate unemployment

2 days ago
House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

House fire kills 73 cats and elderly couple in Bangkok

2 days ago
Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok monk arrested over scam mule account

2 days ago
Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad | Thaiger Entertainment

Muay Thai gym bans its own daughter Zaidania from fighting in Thailand and abroad

2 days ago
Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop | Thaiger Crime News

Eleven arrested in raid on Bangkok nightclub disguised as gaming shop

2 days ago
Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges | Thaiger Thailand News

Taiwan strips Cambodia of visa privileges

2 days ago
Northern Thailand NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 21, 2026, 4:08 PM
2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.