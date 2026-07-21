Woman leaves Udon Thani resort after repeated requests to turn off AC

A woman says she cut her stay at a resort in Udon Thani short after staff repeatedly asked her to switch off the air conditioning during the day because they feared the unit would break in the extreme heat.

In her Facebook post, the woman said she and a friend booked two rooms for two nights, costing 400 baht and 450 baht per night, and checked in at around 8pm on the first evening.

The problem arose the following day while she was resting in her room waiting for her boyfriend to finish work later that evening. She said a housekeeper and the resort owner knocked on her door three times, at around 11am, 2pm and again later in the day.

According to her post, they repeatedly asked her to switch off the air conditioning and to wait outside the room temporarily. They explained that the weather was extremely hot and were concerned the unit could fail if it continued running throughout the day.

The woman said she was confused and upset by the requests because she had paid the full room rate, which included electricity costs. She said she had booked the accommodation specifically to rest and had no plans to go anywhere during the day.

She said she tried to explain the situation to the resort and told staff she would switch off the air conditioning when her boyfriend arrived at around 5pm. However, she said the housekeeper and resort owner continued knocking on her door despite her explanation.

Unable to tolerate the repeated interruptions, the woman decided to check out immediately instead of completing her two-night stay. She said the resort refunded the remaining cost of the second night’s accommodation for both rooms.

The woman said she decided to share her experience as a warning to other travellers because she believed the resort’s handling of the situation was inappropriate.

In general, air conditioning systems are designed to operate continuously, and prolonged use alone does not normally cause them to fail. Hospitals, shopping centres and other large buildings routinely run air conditioning around the clock without issue.

Poor maintenance is one of the leading causes of air conditioner failures. Dirty filters and coils can restrict airflow, forcing the compressor to work harder, while refrigerant leaks or low refrigerant levels can reduce cooling performance and place additional strain on the system.

Frequently switching an air conditioner on and off can also increase wear because the compressor experiences its greatest electrical load during start-up. This is particularly relevant for inverter air conditioners, which are designed to run continuously while automatically adjusting their operating speed rather than repeatedly stopping and restarting.