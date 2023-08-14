Wild elephant herd caught on camera in Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary

A herd of wild elephants were caught frolicking by automated cameras. (via supplied photo)

The Northeastern province of Buri Ram recently witnessed the majestic sight of a herd of twelve wild elephants within the lush confines of the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary. The herd was captured on video through state-of-the-art automated cameras strategically positioned by local wildlife officials, meant to record and safeguard the diverse range of flora and fauna thriving within the sanctuary.

Somsuan Raksat, the Chief of Dong Yai Sanctuary, confirmed that the captivating footage was documented by the network-centric anti-poaching system (NCAPS) cameras at precisely 6.25pm on August 10. The video clips showcase these majestic wild elephants playfully splashing around in a watering hole before casually strolling past the camera, against the backdrop of the dense Dong Yai forest. This video treat reaffirms the sanctuary’s status as a haven for abundant wildlife and invaluable natural resources, says Somsuan.

“The sight of these elephants is truly a testament to the rich diversity of our sanctuary.”

In light of the video of frolicking elephants, Somsuan shared promising proactive measures that have been put in place to ensure the safety and well-being of these gentle giants. He outlined plans to dispatch diligent forest rangers and dedicated volunteers to patrol the sanctuary’s expanse. This strategic move aims to keep the elephants’ harmonious coexistence in the wild within the sanctuary’s borders and effectively avert any potential threats that could lead them off the sanctuary and into conflict with humans.

The video captured by the automated NCAPS cameras provides a glimpse into the lives of these magnificent creatures. Their presence within the sanctuary’s peaceful surroundings highlights the significance of preserving such natural habitats. Forest officials have redoubled their efforts to safeguard the elephants’ peaceful existence in the wild by initiating heightened monitoring and protective measures.

Follow us on :













The scene recorded near the Home of Prosperity within the Western region of the Dong Yai Wildlife Sanctuary showcased a dozen wild elephants frolicking in the cooling waters of a watering hole. The recordings have been archived to study behavioural patterns and monitor the elephants’ movements within the Non Din Daeng Sub-district of Buriram Province. The data will also be shared with the National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation Department.

Diligent forest rangers maintain a watchful eye on the sanctuary’s expanse. This concerted effort is aimed at mitigating any potential risks posed by the elephants wandering beyond their designated territories. Outside of the sanctuary, wild elephants have often destroyed crops, had run-ins with humans that harmed the elephants and the humans, and gotten into other troubles.