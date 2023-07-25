Panda Arena badminton court stokes controversy with colour-coded promotions and political bans

Picture courtesy of สนามแบดมินตัน Panda Arena อุตรดิตถ์ Facebook

The famous badminton court Panda Arena, situated in the northern Uttaradit province, has sparked controversy by offering a promotion where anyone wearing an orange shirt can play for free for two hours. Interestingly, it has cautioned against wearing red shirts, expressing disgust at the colour.

This move indicates an expression of disdain towards certain political views. Earlier, Panda Arena had declared an outright ban on members of Parliament, the Election Commission, and their children from using their services.

Panda Arena has, moreover, reiterated its stand by commenting…

“But MPs and assistant MPs who support Pita Including some senators who help Pita to be prime minister, our field is open for you to play badminton for free for the rest of your life. I’m very happy to help you before Thailand gets lost even more.”

Recently, Panda Arena posted a promotion aimed at customers in orange and red shirts, stating…

“Today’s promo, any groups wearing orange shirts to play, the admin will let you play for free for two hours straight. Please don’t wear red shirts, starting to get disgusted.”

The court extended its rant with a post that read, “Looking at the political news these days, the body wants to fight. Playing badminton? No, but it’s tear gas.”

Reposting their previous prohibition of MPs and the Election Commission from using its services, they added a fresh caption…

“For die hard Pheu Thai FC, we aren’t that different but I am glad to see your true colour and you see why you lose election to Move Forward.”