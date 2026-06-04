Two men die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Mae Hong Son

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 4, 2026, 3:38 PM
142 1 minute read
Two men die after eating poisonous mushrooms in Mae Hong Son | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Magnific

Two men have died after eating poisonous mushrooms collected from a forest in Mae Hong Son, prompting health officials to warn residents to exercise caution when foraging during the rainy season.

The deaths occurred in Mok Cham Pae subdistrict, Mueang district, where wild mushrooms have become abundant following the arrival of seasonal rains.

Village headman Janeng Wansueng said a 38 year old man died on May 27 after collecting mushrooms from a nearby forest and cooking them for himself. Shortly after eating them, he developed severe vomiting and diarrhoea and was taken to Si Sangwan Hospital in Mae Hong Son.

The man was transferred to Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital, where he later died.

A second victim, a 45 year old man, died on June 2 after eating mushrooms collected from the same area. He suffered severe nausea and vomiting and was taken to Si Sangwan Hospital before being transferred to a hospital in Chiang Mai, but later died.

Two men have died in Mae Hong Son after eating poisonous mushrooms, prompting health officials to warn residents during rainy season.
Ra Ngak mushroom | Photo via Facebook: เห็ดป่า บูรณาการความรู้

Preliminary findings suggest the mushrooms may have been Ra Ngak mushrooms or white death cap mushrooms, which resemble edible hed khai han mushrooms. Officials believe both men may have mistaken them for edible varieties.

The Mae Hong Son Provincial Public Health Office has warned residents that many toxic mushroom species emerge during the rainy season alongside edible varieties. Officials urged people to ensure mushrooms are correctly identified before consuming or selling them.

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Health officials said poisonous mushrooms can be fatal and warned that there is no specific antidote for mushroom poisoning. In severe cases, toxins can damage internal organs and significantly increase the risk of death.

Elsewhere, a contractor died, and several others suffered severe food poisoning in Yasothon after eating mushroom curry made with toxic mushrooms mistakenly added to their meal.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 4, 2026, 3:38 PM
142 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.