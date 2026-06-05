Khon Kaen, Kalasin lose power after truck crashes into power poles

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 4:21 PM
70 1 minute read
Khon Kaen, Kalasin lose power after truck crashes into power poles | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Amarin TV

A trailer truck crashed into two high-voltage power poles in Khon Kaen yesterday, June 4, leaving the driver seriously injured and causing a wide power outage across parts of Khon Kaen and Kalasin.

The crash happened on the Nam Phong to Kranuan road in Nam Phong district. Provincial Electricity Authority workers rushed to the scene to replace the broken poles and restore the high-voltage supply.

The damaged line serves areas in both Khon Kaen and Kalasin. Officials said the area also includes large industrial factories that require a high electricity supply.

The truck was transporting molasses from a sugar factory in Nam Phong district and was preparing to deliver it to another location. Initial checks found the vehicle reached a curve where road expansion work was underway.

Amarin TV reported that the truck’s brakes reportedly failed, causing it to lose control, veer off the road, and crash into the high-voltage poles.

A wide power outage across parts of Khon Kaen and Kalasin followed a trailer truck crash that broke two high-voltage poles.
Photo via Amarin TV

The impact badly damaged the truck and left the driver with serious injuries, including multiple fractures. Nam Phong Hospital rescue workers took the driver for treatment before transferring the patient to Khon Kaen Hospital due to the severity of the injuries.

Electricity workers later successfully installed replacement poles and restored power to residents and businesses.

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In a similar case, earlier this year, a truck snagged on communication wires and pulled down more than 70 electricity poles along a road in the Bang Pu area of Samut Prakan, causing widespread power outages in the area and nearby.

The damaged poles collapsed in a chain reaction. Electrical equipment mounted on the poles, including transformers and other power distribution components, was also damaged. No pedestrians or motorists were injured.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: June 5, 2026, 4:21 PM
70 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.