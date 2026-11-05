Three British tourists rescued after getting lost at Mae Hong Son canyon

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 11:47 AM
1 minute read
Three British tourists rescued after getting lost at Mae Hong Son canyon
Photo via Region 3 PR Department

Three British tourists were rescued after getting lost inside Pai Canyon in Mae Hong Son yesterday, November 4, prompting a search operation that lasted around one hour and 30 minutes.

The group, consisting of two men and one woman, contacted Mae Hong Son Tourist Police for assistance at 7.07pm after becoming lost in Pai Canyon, Mae Hi subdistrict, Pai district.

After receiving the call, tourist police coordinated with rescue workers from the Thung Yao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to organise a search.

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The tourists shared their location coordinates with officers, allowing the search team to identify the area where they were stranded and plan their route.

A Pai Canyon rescue brought three British tourists to safety after they became lost in Mae Hong Son and called tourist police for help.
Photo via Region 3 PR Department

Officials searched for approximately one hour and 30 minutes before locating all three tourists and helping them leave the canyon safely.

Police confirmed that none of the tourists was injured. The group thanked the officers and rescue workers for their assistance.

Following the rescue, Tourist Police reminded visitors to familiarise themselves with routes before entering natural attractions and to stay on designated paths to avoid becoming lost.

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Rescue teams have also responded to similar incidents at other tourist destinations in Thailand. In October, five tourists were rescued from a forest in Chon Buri after two separate groups lost their way while hiking up Khao Tao mountain near Huai Luek reservoir.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: November 5, 2026, 11:47 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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