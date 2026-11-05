Three British tourists rescued after getting lost at Mae Hong Son canyon

Three British tourists were rescued after getting lost inside Pai Canyon in Mae Hong Son yesterday, November 4, prompting a search operation that lasted around one hour and 30 minutes.

The group, consisting of two men and one woman, contacted Mae Hong Son Tourist Police for assistance at 7.07pm after becoming lost in Pai Canyon, Mae Hi subdistrict, Pai district.

After receiving the call, tourist police coordinated with rescue workers from the Thung Yao Subdistrict Administrative Organisation to organise a search.

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The tourists shared their location coordinates with officers, allowing the search team to identify the area where they were stranded and plan their route.

Officials searched for approximately one hour and 30 minutes before locating all three tourists and helping them leave the canyon safely.

Police confirmed that none of the tourists was injured. The group thanked the officers and rescue workers for their assistance.

Following the rescue, Tourist Police reminded visitors to familiarise themselves with routes before entering natural attractions and to stay on designated paths to avoid becoming lost.

Rescue teams have also responded to similar incidents at other tourist destinations in Thailand. In October, five tourists were rescued from a forest in Chon Buri after two separate groups lost their way while hiking up Khao Tao mountain near Huai Luek reservoir.

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