Thirteen drug traffickers killed in Myanmar border operation

Photo taken from กองทัพบก Royal Thai Army Facebook page

In a dramatic turn of events, a drug suppression operation near the Myanmar border in Mae Fa Luang district, Chiang Rai, resulted in the death of thirteen drug traffickers on Saturday night. Pha Muang Task Force commander, Praphat Phobsuwan made the statement yesterday.

The operation, executed by the Pha Muang Task Force’s Thap Chao Tak unit, took place at Pang Ma Han village in tambon Therd Thai. It led to the confiscation of approximately 1.7 million methamphetamine pills.

Upon inspecting the scene, soldiers and supervisors discovered the remains of thirteen individuals, along with seventeen sacks stuffed with roughly 1.7 million speed pills. The confrontation began at 7pm on Saturday when the soldiers, noticing a group of men traversing a forest, decided to conduct a search. The men retaliated with gunfire, which led to the soldiers returning fire.

The location was surveyed the following morning, revealing the bodies and the sacks filled with methamphetamine pills. Each sack held about 100,000 meth pills. According to Praphat, the surrounding area will also be inspected for additional evidence, Reported Bangkok Post.

In a subsequent update, the Royal Thai Army disclosed on its Facebook page that its Narcotics Suppression Unit, together with the Narcotics Suppression Unit of the Royal Thai Police, had seized another 1,118,000 meth pills. These were found in four large sacks in a house under surveillance in Muang Chaing Rai district’s tambon Mae Yao.

In related news, Operation Unit 238, tasked with protecting the city of Lamduan, successfully apprehended a drug gang following a high-speed car chase. The operation ended with two young men in custody and almost 70,000 methamphetamine pills confiscated. Another suspect managed to escape during the pursuit yesterday.

Authorities from Operation Unit 238 had been tracking 31 year old Aphist and 26 year old Theerachai. The team seized 68,000 methamphetamine pills, a Honda car, and a notebook containing details of drug delivery locations and customer phone numbers.