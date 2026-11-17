Thailand scrambled two F-16 fighter jets towards the Myanmar border in Mae Hong Son province after detecting unidentified air activity near Thai airspace yesterday, November 16. The Royal Thai Air Force confirmed that no aircraft had crossed into Thailand.

At approximately 1.54pm, the Air Force ordered two F-16 fighter jets to launch on a combat air patrol along the border opposite Mae Sariang district, according to spokesman Air Vice Marshal Charoen Wattanaseemongkol.

The deployment followed reports of an unidentified aircraft approaching the border, although the Air Force’s official statement described the trigger as air activity detected on the opposite side of Mae Sariang.

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Residents in Mae Sariang and Sop Moei districts also reported hearing loud aircraft engines shortly after 2pm.

According to social media posts from the area, residents saw two aircraft before they turned west towards the Salween River, which forms part of the border with Myanmar.

The Air Force said its two F-16s had been deployed under its Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) system, which allows fighter jets on standby to launch at short notice.

The aircraft were sent to patrol the border, monitor the situation and assess any potential threat to Thailand’s airspace.

The Air Force stressed that the deployment was a precautionary measure and that no violation of Thai airspace had occurred.

The operation was carried out under the Air Force’s standard air surveillance and security procedures, with the response guided by the circumstances and international law.

Charoen said the Air Force remained ready to respond to air security incidents 24 hours a day to protect Thailand’s sovereignty and public safety.

The Air Force also sought to reassure residents living near the border that it was monitoring developments and remained prepared to respond if necessary.

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