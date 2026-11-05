Thailand MotoGP tickets for Buriram 2027 season opener on sale Nov 9

MotoGP tickets for the 2027 Grand Prix of Thailand at Chang International Circuit in Buriram go on sale worldwide at 2pm Thai time on Monday, November 9, through 7-Eleven stores and the AllTicket website.

The race weekend, from March 5 to 7, opens the world championship for the third year in a row and will be the first race under MotoGP’s new technical rules.

According to prices published on October 26, the Grandstand costs 5,000 baht for the three-day weekend. The Marquez, Quartararo and Martin rider stands cost 3,000 baht each, while the Honda and Yamaha brand stands and the Side Stand cost 2,000 baht each.

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A Paddock Pass costs 15,000 baht, and Grandstand seats for the pre-season Buriram Test on February 6 and 7 are sold separately at 500 baht a day or 900 baht for both days.

An Early Bird discount of 30% on the Side Stand and the Honda and Yamaha stands runs from November 9 to 15. Sponsor codes worth 20% apply to the Grandstand and rider stands from November 9, and to the other stands from November 16, both until March 7.

Fans in Thailand can buy at Counter Service All Ticket points in 7-Eleven branches across the country, and buyers abroad can use the AllTicket Thailand website. The organisers post discount codes and updates on the Chang Circuit Buriram Facebook page.

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The organisers have also released this season’s ticket designs under the theme New Era Starts Here. The Grandstand ticket shows riders and bikes in front of a gold-lit gateway from Prasat Mueang Tam, the Khmer-era temple in Buriram.

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The rider stand tickets carry images of Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo and Jorge Martin with their names and race numbers, set against Thai patterns, and the Honda and Yamaha tickets use each brand’s colours.

MotoGP confirmed in July that Buriram would host the first race of its 79th season and of the 2027 to 2031 rules cycle, which brings in 850cc machines. In MotoGP’s figures, the 2026 opener drew a record crowd of 228,228, and Marco Bezzecchi won it for Aprilia.