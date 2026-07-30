Nan tourism authorities act after viral hotel nightmare shared by Thai tourists

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 30, 2026, 2:00 PM
2 minutes read
Nan tourism authorities act after viral hotel nightmare shared by Thai tourists | Thaiger
Photo by Thanayut Duanglueam

Thai tourists took to social media to complain an accommodation in Nan, saying the property looked completely different from the images advertised online, prompting local tourism operators to step in and offer assistance.

Thanayut Duanglueam posted about his experience in the Facebook group Nan/Pua/Sapan Affordable Accommodation, sharing photographs of the room alongside the caption, “It’s so disappointing to travel far for a hotel like this. It’s so bad.”

The images included a photograph of the wooden accommodation advertised online, which appeared old but clean and suitable for budget travellers.

However, Thanayut said the room he received was in a much poorer condition. Photos showed a damaged wooden door, unfinished concrete walls, a makeshift clothes rack, a thin mattress placed directly on the floor, a flat pillow and a small electric fan.

Nan hotel horror
The image of the accommodation advertised online | Photo by Thanayut Duanglueam

The bathroom also appeared heavily stained and affected by moisture. It contained only basic facilities, including a wash basin and a squat toilet. Another photograph showed the basin filled with broken plastic buckets, a cleaning brush and accumulated dirt, rather than clean water.

The post attracted widespread attention on social media, with many group members criticising the condition of the accommodation.

Several accommodation operators in the area also commented on the post, offering Thanayut complimentary stays and expressing embarrassment over his experience.

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Damaged hotel leaves Thai tourists in shock
Photo by Thanayut Duanglueam

Ronnakit Kirtwichit, president of the Sapan Village Accommodation Group, later contacted Thanayut to provide assistance. Ronnakit said Thanayut and his son had travelled to Sapan in Nan province by motorcycle after booking the accommodation in advance and paying 1,000 baht.

According to Ronnakit, the accommodation they received was significantly different from the photographs used in the online listing.

The owner admitted the mistake, explaining that the property had already been fully booked but she had accidentally accepted another reservation. The owner told him she had no alternative accommodation available and therefore offered the damaged house instead.

Thai tourists complain Nan accommodation
Photo via Facebook/ เที่ยวสะปันน่าน SAPAN Travel Guide

Ronnakit said he provided Thanayut and his son with complimentary accommodation in the area and apologised for the incident.

The case also prompted a response from the Nan Provincial Tourism Office. The office offered the pair a complimentary stay voucher for Sapan Klangna accommodation and invited them to return to Nan in the future.

Officials said the incident would serve as a lesson to improve tourism standards in the province and help ensure visitors receive a positive experience during their stay.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 30, 2026, 2:00 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.