Family of 3 found murdered after disappearance report

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 1:16 PM
176 1 minute read
Family of 3 found murdered after disappearance report | Thaiger
Photo via MGR Online

A Thai man confessed to killing his ex-wife and her parents, before burying their bodies in a cassava plantation in Nakhon Sawan. He claimed he attempted to rob the victims to fund his gambling addiction.

The murder investigation began after a community leader filed a missing persons report with Phaisali Police Station on June 30. The missing family members were identified as 78 year old Huay Sita, his 69 year old wife Tim Sita, and their 43 year old daughter Phiwatporn Sita.

Officers investigating the family’s home found the property locked with no one inside. Police also found signs of forced entry at the rear door leading to the kitchen, while the home’s security camera was damaged.

Investigators later recovered CCTV footage showing Phiwatporn’s former husband, Samart, entering the property at around 2.30am on June 30.

Thai man arrested for murder of ex-wife and her parents
Photo via Channel 8

Police said the footage showed the accused leaving the scene in a pickup truck, prompting officers to focus the investigation on him.

Further investigation traced the vehicle to Pathum Thani, where police said it had been abandoned. Officers later discovered that Samart had checked into a hotel in Pattaya. Police raided the hotel and arrested the accused yesterday, July 2.

According to officers, Samart confessed during questioning that he killed all three family members and buried their bodies in a cassava plantation in Nakhon Sawan.

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Investigators said Samart told police he broke into his former wife’s home intending to steal money or valuables to support daily expenses and gambling.

Thai man arrested for triple murder in Nakhon Sawan
Photo via MGR Online

Samart claimed he encountered his former father-in-law, Huay, shortly after entering the house and fatally stabbed him. The other two victims, his wife and her mother, were then attacked after responding to the disturbance.

Police also said the accused admitted to two previous thefts from the family home. The first allegedly took place on April 21, when 114,000 baht in cash was stolen. A second incident reportedly occurred on May 8, involving 32,000 baht.

The accused was taken back to Nakhon Sawan for further legal proceedings. DailyNews reported that police are awaiting autopsy results as part of the ongoing investigation before finalising legal action.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: July 3, 2026, 1:16 PM
176 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.