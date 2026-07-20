Thai driver feigns English to dodge blame for car crash

A Thai driver was filmed apparently pretending to speak only English, reportedly to avoid taking responsibility for crashing into a motorcycle on a road in Mae Hong Son.

Pang Mapha Police Station shared the video on its official Facebook page on July 17 with the caption, “She committed hit-and-run and pretended to be an English speaker.” The footage was recorded by the motorcyclist, who sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The video shows the rider parking his motorcycle in front of the woman’s black car, preventing her from escaping. The woman initially opened her door but remained inside while attempting to speak in English.

The motorcyclist can be heard telling the woman in Thai that she had collided with his motorcycle and tried to drive away without an apology. He also said the collision damaged his motorcycle and left him with scratches on his arms.

The woman later stepped out of the pickup and continued speaking in English. However, much of what she said was unintelligible.

The rider repeatedly asked her to stop pretending to be a foreigner and speak Thai. Throughout the exchange, the woman continued speaking in the same manner before eventually saying, “I’m sorry”, in English.

Pang Mapha Police Station did not disclose how the case was resolved or whether the motorcyclist pursued legal action against the woman.

The video quickly gained attention on Thai social media, attracting more than 41,000 reactions, 6,000 comments and 5,200 shares. Many users responded with humorous comments about the woman’s attempt to communicate in a foreign language.

The incident drew comparisons with a similar case reported in Bangkok in April last year. In that case, a woman involved in a collision in the Ramkhamhaeng area was filmed pretending to be a foreigner and speaking English after crashing into two vehicles.

According to police, two bottles of alcohol were found in her car. Officers escorted her to a police station, but the outcome of that case was not made public.