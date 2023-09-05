Boy showing off sword ends in stabbing, 13 year old friend dies

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In a tragic accident, a 16 year old boy stands accused of inadvertently stabbing to death his 13 year old friend while showing off his sword. The tragic incident took place in Nong Han, in the northern Thai province of Udon Thani, where local police are now investigating the case.

In the late hours of September 4, the Nong Han police station received a report of a stabbing that led to the death of a 13 years old boy. The incident occurred in front of a residential house in Wang Haang, Soi Phrao, Nong Han.

Upon receiving the report, the police, headed by Chief Investigator Siang Si Prom, along with Chiew Chai Meechai, Station Head, of Nong Han Police Station, medics from the Nong Han Hospital, rescue units from local administrative organisations, and volunteers from the Sendham Foundation arrived at the scene.

The unidentified deceased boy was found lying face-up on the street, approximately 30 metres from Wat Ophas Sawat, Wang Haang. He was dressed in a black t-shirt and black trousers. A sharp knife, approximately 30 centimetres long, had pierced his left chest area, approximately 13 centimetres deep.

The alleged perpetrator, a 16 years old boy whose identity was also withheld, was the older friend of the stabbing victim. The incident took place at the home of a friend, where they often gathered to hang out. Before the incident, the alleged perpetrator was showing off his sword, still in its black metallic scabbard, to his friends.

He then approached the stabbing victim, holding the scabbard with the blade pointing towards the latter, who stood about 1.5 metres away. After some time, the blade slipped out of the scabbard and stabbed the left side of the victim’s neck, causing him to collapse.

The boy with the sword then carried the stabbing victim to a wooden bench near the crime scene and called emergency number 191. By the time the police and rescue personnel arrived, the young boy had passed away.

The police are conducting a thorough investigation of the tragic incident, interrogating the alleged perpetrator and witnesses at the crime scene, to proceed with legal action.

