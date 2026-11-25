A large garbage dump operated by Mae Sot City Municipality in Tak province caught fire on Loy Krathong night on November 24, after witnesses reportedly saw a sky lantern fall onto the rubbish.

More than 10 fire engines were sent to the site in Mae Pa subdistrict, Mae Sot district, after a watchman raised the alarm. The Mae Sot district chief, the municipal mayor and local disaster prevention officers also attended the scene.

Firefighters faced difficulties reaching the source of the blaze because rubbish had been piled high. They brought in a backhoe to dig through the waste, allowing crews to direct water towards the burning material.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire was later partly brought under control, but firefighters continued spraying water over the rubbish overnight to prevent it from reigniting. Waste smouldering beneath the surface remained a concern even after the visible flames had subsided.

Witnesses said a sky lantern released during the festival drifted down onto the rubbish and sparked the fire. However, officials had not confirmed the cause at the time of reporting.

According to SiamRath, numerous lanterns were released across the area that night, particularly around the outskirts of Mae Sot municipality and in Myawaddy, Myanmar, which lies across the border from the Thai town.

Sky lantern releases require permission from local authorities in the relevant areas. Violations can carry a penalty of up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 60,000 baht, or both.

One of Thailand’s best-known lantern festivals is Yi Peng, held annually in Chiang Mai. Chiang Mai International Airport typically adjusts or cancels flights around the festival to reduce risks to aircraft, passengers and crew.

Related news