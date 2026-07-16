Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 2:54 PM
1 minute read
Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Khaosod

Six juveniles escaped from a juvenile detention centre in Nakhon Ratchasima early today, July 16, before allegedly stealing a pickup truck and driving to Chaiyaphum. Police later arrested all six safely.

Police at Pho Klang Police Station were notified at around 5.30am that six boys had escaped from the Nakhon Ratchasima Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre. Staff told police the group took advantage of a moment when a teacher opened a gate, allowing them to escape from the compound.

At around 7am, the group allegedly stole an Isuzu pickup truck parked inside a school’s parking area about 800 metres from the centre. A member of the public later reported seeing the vehicle travelling along Mittraphap Road towards Chaiyaphum.

Six juveniles flee a detention centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, allegedly steal a pickup truck and are later detained in Chaiyaphum.
Photo via Khaosod

Police coordinated with officers and local officials to trace the vehicle. It was later found abandoned in Noen Sa-nga district, Chaiyaphum province.

Chaiyaphum Provincial Police and Noen Sa-nga Police Station officers later located and safely detained all six juveniles.

During initial questioning, one of the juveniles admitted missing home and wanting to return, telling investigators he persuaded the others to escape and steal the pickup truck for the journey.

Khaosod reported that the juveniles are now back in police custody and will be transferred to the Nakhon Ratchasima Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre for further legal proceedings.

Related Articles
Six juveniles flee a detention centre in Nakhon Ratchasima, allegedly steal a pickup truck and are later detained in Chaiyaphum.
Photo via Khaosod

Similarly, back in 2025, two teenagers escaped from a custody vehicle while being transported to the Nakhon Ratchasima Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre. The two boys were involved in separate cases, one for robbery and the other for possession of methamphetamine.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: July 16, 2026, 2:54 PM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.