Six juveniles flee detention in stolen pickup, caught in Chaiyaphum

Six juveniles escaped from a juvenile detention centre in Nakhon Ratchasima early today, July 16, before allegedly stealing a pickup truck and driving to Chaiyaphum. Police later arrested all six safely.

Police at Pho Klang Police Station were notified at around 5.30am that six boys had escaped from the Nakhon Ratchasima Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre. Staff told police the group took advantage of a moment when a teacher opened a gate, allowing them to escape from the compound.

At around 7am, the group allegedly stole an Isuzu pickup truck parked inside a school’s parking area about 800 metres from the centre. A member of the public later reported seeing the vehicle travelling along Mittraphap Road towards Chaiyaphum.

Police coordinated with officers and local officials to trace the vehicle. It was later found abandoned in Noen Sa-nga district, Chaiyaphum province.

Chaiyaphum Provincial Police and Noen Sa-nga Police Station officers later located and safely detained all six juveniles.

During initial questioning, one of the juveniles admitted missing home and wanting to return, telling investigators he persuaded the others to escape and steal the pickup truck for the journey.

Khaosod reported that the juveniles are now back in police custody and will be transferred to the Nakhon Ratchasima Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre for further legal proceedings.

Similarly, back in 2025, two teenagers escaped from a custody vehicle while being transported to the Nakhon Ratchasima Juvenile Observation and Protection Centre. The two boys were involved in separate cases, one for robbery and the other for possession of methamphetamine.