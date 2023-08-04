Korat Candle Procession 66 event upstaged by scene-stealing cat

Picture courtesy of beebee_knt TikTok

The grand candle parade attraction, “Korat Candle Procession 66,” recently left onlookers delighted by an unexpected scene stealer. A cat, inadvertently defying the event queue, nabbed the spotlight, prompting a wave of amused social media attention.

The celebration “Korat Candle Procession 66” recently took place at the Suranaree Monument, located in Nakhon Ratchasima’s city centre, and concluded on August 1. This event, held annually, sees the community gather on Chumphon Road near the monument to celebrate the occasion of Buddhist Lent.

Meanwhile, outside the main concourse of the procession, a simple TikTok post by user beebee_knt ignited a wave of amusement and affectionate comments. The video in question captured a remarkable sight from the event, one that had many chuckling – a bewildered-looking cat standing atop one of the intricate Lent candles, reported KhaoSod.

From the footage captured, it is unclear how the cat ended up atop the candle statue, in the middle of a parade. The cat seems equally confused about how it got there. The short clip shows the cat standing on the protruding arm of the statue, and then turning around hesitantly in a manner that looked like the feline was looking for a way to jump down from its comical perch.

The unmistakably perplexed expression of the feline intruder captivated many onlookers and caught the hearts of cat enthusiasts. The hilarious video clip understandably went viral, drawing a flood of amused likes and comments on the social platform.

This fleeting feline cameo at the “Korat Candle Procession 66” event sparked an amusing wave of response. Comments cascaded in with some hilarious remarks.

“The cat came too early, this is the candle procession, not the cat procession!”

“It’s not candle procession; it’s a cat procession!”

“Next time, we need cat-shaped candles.”

“Are we expecting heavy rain?”

“Whose child is this? Take it home quickly.”