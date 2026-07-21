Rider helps police catch sexual assault suspect in Phitsanulok

A food delivery rider’s helmet camera footage helped police arrest a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman waiting at a traffic light in Phitsanulok yesterday, July 20.

Police arrested the suspect, identified as 36 year old Nattaphong, near a railway line. Police said he gave inconsistent statements during questioning before charging him with committing an indecent act in public and taking him into custody for legal proceedings.

The incident happened at an intersection near Phitsanulok Technical College, where rider Seksan Janmanee noticed a man behaving suspiciously while he was waiting at a red light.

According to Seksan, the man repeatedly walked around the junction instead of crossing the road. Suspecting something was wrong, he began recording with his helmet camera.

Moments later, the man allegedly approached a woman who was waiting on her motorcycle at the traffic lights and reached between her legs, causing her to startle and pull away.

Seksan shouted at the man and warned that he would report the incident to police. The man apologised with a wai before walking away.

Speaking about the incident, Seksan said he intervened immediately after witnessing the alleged assault.

“I saw the man acting suspiciously because he wasn’t crossing the road and kept walking around the area. I thought he was going to ask people waiting at the traffic lights for money, but instead I saw him sexually assault the woman. I stepped in immediately, and my helmet camera had recorded the incident.”

After posting the footage on Facebook to warn the public, many women commented that they had experienced similar alleged sexual assaults by the same man in different parts of Phitsanulok.

Local officials coordinated with police to identify the suspect after the video was shared, leading to his arrest.

In similar news, a Thai woman took to social media to urge netizens to help her locate a man who groped her while she was travelling on a motorcycle with her friend in Phuket. The suspect was an Asian man aged between 25 and 30 years old and approximately 160 to 175 centimetres tall.