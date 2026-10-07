Related couple plan to die together, only man jumps

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 11:05 AM
1 minute read
Related couple plan to die together, only man jumps
Photo via Siamrath

A man died after going over a roughly 40-metre drop at a waterfall in Tak, in an alleged suicide pact with his girlfriend after their families opposed their marriage.

Police at Phop Phra Police Station were alerted yesterday, October 6, to a person who had fallen into a hole leading to a cave at Pa Wai Waterfall in Khiri Rat subdistrict, Phop Phra district.

Rescue teams and medical staff were sent to the popular tourist site, where relatives and other people had gathered near the scene.

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The man, identified as 25 year old Kanokphon, had fallen into a deep opening above a cave containing water. Rescue workers descended into the area and recovered his body.

His body was sent to a local hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A man died after jumping from a 40-metre drop in Tak after he and his girlfriend allegedly agreed to die together over family opposition.
Photo via Siamrath

Kanokphon and his girlfriend had been together for some time and were planning to marry. Their families, however, had one fairly serious objection.

The couple were relatives and even shared the same surname.

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According to the investigation, the pair became distressed over the families’ refusal and allegedly agreed to die together.

Police said October 6 was the day they had arranged to carry out the plan at Pa Wai Waterfall.

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A man died after jumping from a 40-metre drop in Tak after he and his girlfriend allegedly agreed to die together over family opposition.
Photo via Siamrath

The couple went to an area above the cave where they had planned to jump. But when the moment came, only one of them jumped.

Kanokphon went over the edge while his girlfriend did not jump, and police have yet to establish why.

Police said they will question the woman as well as relatives from both families to establish exactly what happened and clarify the circumstances leading up to Kanokphon’s death.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 7, 2026, 11:05 AM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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