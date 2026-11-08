Police say Mae Sot mule-account office paid up to 10,000 baht per account

Photo courtesy of Matichon

Cyber police have arrested three men accused of running a Mae Sot mule-account office in Tak province, where officers found 40 phones loaded with banking apps meant for scam and online gambling groups. Police said the group paid people 8,000 to 10,000 baht each to open bank accounts and had been operating for about a year.

Officers from Sub-division 2 of Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 4 searched the building on Ban Thung Road in Mae Sot subdistrict with a warrant from the Mae Sot Provincial Court. Superintendent Police Colonel Anucha Srisamrong led the team, which worked with Mae Sot police. They detained 42 year old Thitiwat, 31 year old Thanawat and 35 year old Sattawat, and announced the arrests yesterday, November 7.

In a third-floor bedroom, officers found the 40 working phones, each with banking apps ready to use, along with seven notebooks. They also took 20 methamphetamine pills, three more phones and an e-cigarette from the men and their bags.

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According to police, the three men admitted they had found people to open accounts at several banks and then installed the banking apps on the phones, logging each account holder’s full name, app passcode, email address and phone number. Thitiwat allegedly earned 3,000 baht for every finished phone and the other two men 2,000 baht each, with the building on Ban Thung Road serving as their workplace for about a year.

Police allege that Thitiwat took each finished phone to scam and online gambling groups and handed it over at places they had agreed in advance. The officers informed the three men of the charges and their legal rights before handing them to investigators at Mae Sot Police Station for further legal action.

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Police Lieutenant General Thinakorn Rangmart, commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, ordered the operation as part of the government’s crackdown on technology crime.

Thailand’s Royal Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime of 2023, as amended last year, punishes anyone who arranges, brokers or advertises the buying, selling, renting or lending of bank accounts with two to five years in prison, a fine of 200,000 to 500,000 baht, or both.

Trairat Viriyasirikul, acting secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission, set out those penalties to The Nation in March. The decree also allows up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 300,000 baht, or both for people who let others use their accounts.

The penalty for brokering accounts also applied in January, when police in Bangkok arrested a Vietnamese national and four Thai suspects at a meeting to buy mule accounts. In that case the Thai account holders reportedly received 4,000 baht per account, and all five were charged with conspiring to procure, sell or lend bank accounts.

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