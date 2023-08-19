Pick-up truck wrecks government-owned rest spot in Nakhon Ratchasima

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A pick-up truck driver lost control of his vehicle, causing a multi-flip crash, which ultimately led to the destruction of a state pavilion in Nakhon Ratchasima province. Given the severity of the crash, an investigation was immediately launched to ascertain the circumstances around the incident, which occurred earlier today.

Responding to the incident were officers from the Phimai police station, who received a report of the accident in the wee hours of the morning. The incident took place along the Phimai-Chum Puang route near Ta Bong village.

Investigators found a Toyota pick-up truck with Nakhon Ratchasima registration on its side by the highway and spotted that it had crashed straight into the rest stop area owned by the Nakhon Ratchasima Highway Department.

The truck was heavily damaged as it had flipped several times with an estimated 5-metre distance from the initial point of impact to where it came to rest.

The driver of the pick-up truck, identified only as 29 year old Peerawich was found at the scene with injuries. Emergency responders immediately began first aid treatment, prior to transportation to Phimai Hospital for further medical attention.

Eyewitnesses at the scene told authorities that Peerawich might have been following other vehicles too closely and subsequently lost control of his vehicle. They had noted his erratic behaviour through their rearview mirror as they saw him drift out of his lane, crash into the resting pavilion on the side of the route and flip his vehicle on the road multiple times. They immediately notified the police upon witnessing the situation and noticing Peerawich’s injuries.

Responding officers at the scene suspect the driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel leading to the catastrophic accident. However, they plan to further examine the accident scene and scrutinise nearby CCTV footage to ascertain the truth of the matter. Once Peerawich’s health condition improves, authorities will question him further to complete the legal proceedings, considering the damage to government property was also involved in the incident, reports The Khao Sod Online.