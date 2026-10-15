Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home

Police in Phitsanulok arrested a man yesterday, October 14, after CCTV allegedly captured him taking an entire lottery display board holding 98 tickets from outside a vendor’s home.

The theft was reported at Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station at 9.37am by 68 year old lottery vendor Phairo Mahman.

Phairo said she had been selling lottery tickets for more than eight years and had set up her red display board outside her home in Nai Mueang subdistrict at around 6.30am as usual.

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When she checked the stand again at about 7.20am, the entire board had disappeared.

Phairo initially estimated that lottery tickets worth tens of thousands of baht had been taken.

Someone Phairo knew later returned the empty board after finding it dumped in Soi 10 off Chaiyanuphap Road. She then filed a complaint.

Investigators checked CCTV around the area and said the footage showed a man arriving on a white-and-yellow motorcycle and parking about 50 metres from the lottery stand.

The man walked past the board and into a nearby grocery shop before returning, allegedly grabbing the entire display and carrying it back to his motorcycle before riding into Soi 10.

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Investigators identified the suspect as 44 year old Mana and later arrested him at his home in Aranyik subdistrict, Mueang district.

Police also seized the motorcycle allegedly used in the theft and recovered some of the missing lottery tickets.

According to police, Mana admitted taking the board and said he planned to resell the tickets for spending money.

Officers recovered 86 tickets and returned them to Phairo, while the other 12 had already been sold before Mana reached home, bringing the total stolen to 98.

Mana was charged with theft and transferred to investigators at Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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