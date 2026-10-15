Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 15, 2026, 4:41 PM
1 minute read
Man steals whole lottery board, sells tickets on way home
Photo via Phitsanulok Hotnews

Police in Phitsanulok arrested a man yesterday, October 14, after CCTV allegedly captured him taking an entire lottery display board holding 98 tickets from outside a vendor’s home.

The theft was reported at Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station at 9.37am by 68 year old lottery vendor Phairo Mahman.

Phairo said she had been selling lottery tickets for more than eight years and had set up her red display board outside her home in Nai Mueang subdistrict at around 6.30am as usual.

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When she checked the stand again at about 7.20am, the entire board had disappeared.

Police in Phitsanulok arrested a man after he allegedly stole a whole lottery board and sold some of the tickets on his way home.
Photo via Phitsanulok Hotnews

Phairo initially estimated that lottery tickets worth tens of thousands of baht had been taken.

Someone Phairo knew later returned the empty board after finding it dumped in Soi 10 off Chaiyanuphap Road. She then filed a complaint.

Investigators checked CCTV around the area and said the footage showed a man arriving on a white-and-yellow motorcycle and parking about 50 metres from the lottery stand.

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Police in Phitsanulok arrested a man after he allegedly stole a whole lottery board and sold some of the tickets on his way home.
Photo via Phitsanulok Hotnews

The man walked past the board and into a nearby grocery shop before returning, allegedly grabbing the entire display and carrying it back to his motorcycle before riding into Soi 10.

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Investigators identified the suspect as 44 year old Mana and later arrested him at his home in Aranyik subdistrict, Mueang district.

Police also seized the motorcycle allegedly used in the theft and recovered some of the missing lottery tickets.

Police in Phitsanulok arrested a man after he allegedly stole a whole lottery board and sold some of the tickets on his way home.
Photo via Phitsanulok Hotnews

According to police, Mana admitted taking the board and said he planned to resell the tickets for spending money.

Officers recovered 86 tickets and returned them to Phairo, while the other 12 had already been sold before Mana reached home, bringing the total stolen to 98.

Mana was charged with theft and transferred to investigators at Mueang Phitsanulok Police Station for further legal proceedings.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: October 15, 2026, 4:41 PM
1 minute read
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.

Reviewed by Ryan Turner, English News Editor

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